Daijia Carr, a Longview graduate and Stephen F. Austin State runner, can now call herself a Southland Conference champion both on the team level and as a member of a winning relay.
Carr, a sprinter had the opportunity to run the distance medley relay. The SFA foursome finished first in 12 minutes, 4.03 seconds. They won the outing by nine seconds as Southeastern Louisiana took second in 12:13.28.
Individually, Carr also competed in the 400-meter dash. She was 24th in 58.70.
Jayla Hooper (Tatum), an SFA shot putter, took 13th with a throw of 12.87 meters.
Stephen F. Austin won the women’s team title with 138.75 points.
■
Deja Moore (Longview) and Olivia Sipes (White Oak) competed in the SLC meet for Northwestern State University. The conference finals were held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Moore scored points in both the 200-meter dash (24.49) and 60-meter dash (07.70). Sipes took 14th in the 800-meter run, breaking the tape at 2:23.57. Northwestern State took second with 117.5 points.
■
Cryslan Tucker (White Oak) helped the Sam Houston State University distance medley relay take fifth at the SLC Indoor Championships. They finished in 12:25.84.
■
Wilson Powell (Jefferson) shot a 214 at the Mississippi College Spring Invitational, held at the Lake Caroline Golf Course in Madison, Mississippi. The University of Arkansas-Monticello golfer, who shot a low round of 69 in the third and final round, finished 10th overall.
■
Kylee Mixon (Hallsville) earned the American Southwest Conference-East Division Tennis Player of the Week. She earned the honor after helping the ETBU Tigers defeat Howard Payne, 9-0. At No. 5 singles, Mixon defeated Alexis Sanchez 6-0, 6-0. She teamed with Kelsey Roberts and the pair downed Sanchez and Kaitlyn Drewniok 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
■
Eric Owen (White Oak) smacked a pair of homers for Keiser University in their four-game series with Saint Xavier. In a 7-4 loss to SXU, Owen was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk. In a 11-3 loss to SXU, Owen was 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) scored nine points for University of Texas at Arlington in its 87-85 triple overtime loss to Texas State. He also had four rebounds.
In Texas-Arlington’s 78-64 win over Troy University. Jackson-Young finished with eight points and five rebounds.
■
Peyton Blythe (Hughes Springs) was 1-for-2 as her college team, Texas Tech, lost a 6-5 battle to Louisiana State University. She walked once and scored one run.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) posted a team-leading six assists for Stephen F. Austin, along with five points, as it defeated Lamar, 70-50. Mitchell, who started and played 27 minutes, had three rebounds and two steals.
In SFA’s 88-62 loss to Abilene Christian, Mitchell had three points in 12 minutes of court time.
■
Jessica Patak (White Oak) worked 1/3 of an inning for Houston Baptist in an 8-5 loss to Florida Gulf Coast University. She walked one batter and did not suffer the loss.
■
Dillon Morris (Carthage) worked one inning for Northwestern State University as it lost an 8-7 decision to Southern University. In his time on the hill, he allowed two hits and fanned three. He did not suffer the loss.