It is rare for a freshman to earn varsity time. Even a redshirt freshman. But Javotrick Dotrey and Davotrick Dotrey, a pair of Longview graduates, are not the normal freshmen.
Both, who were redshirt freshmen this year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, earned significant time. Southwestern Oklahoma State finished 3-8 both overall and in the Great American Conference.
Javotrick Dotrey, who played in seven games, had 34 tackles, 23 of which were solos. He had one interception and defended one pass.
Davotrick Dotrey played in 10 games. He had 25 tackles. He had 13 solo tackles. He defended two passes, had one interception and broke up one pass.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) helped the University of Texas-Arlington basketball team defeat Appalachian State University, 66-56. Jackson-Young, who played 16 minutes, had three points and three rebounds.
Thus far this year, Jackson-Young has appeared in 16 games and made six starts. He is averaging 17.5 minutes per game. He has scored 98 points and pulled down 48 rebounds, respective averages of 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also has 10 assists, 10 steals and seven blocked shots.
■
Dee Bowens (Carthage) played in four games for Sam Houston State University this year. Bowens had 23 catches for 315 yards, three of which were touchdown catches.
Sam Houston State finished the season 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the Southland Conference.
Ryan Humphries (Sulphur Springs) and Dewaylon Ingram (Carthage) also suited up for Sam Houston State. Humphries, who played 12 games, completed 6-for-11 passes for 68 yards, one of which was a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 47 yards on 19 carries, had three punt returns for 16 yards and one catch for eight yards.
Ingram, who played in nine games, had three catches for 39 yards, one of which was a touchdown catch.
■
Deldric Shields (Pittsburg) had 24 tackles for Angelo State University this year. Shields had 15 solo tackles. He had six kickoff returns for 216 yards as well and one punt return for eight yards.
Angelo State finished 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Lone Star Conference.
■
Mason Hays (Pine Tree), a Texas State University senior, finished his senior season with 265 receiving yards on 20 catches. One of his passes was a touchdown catch and he also blocked one kick.
Texas State finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.
■
Jaquorius Smith (Kilgore) and Matt Childers (Henderson) helped Texas A&M University-Commerce post an 11-3 mark this year. They were 7-1 in the Lone Star Conference.
Smith, a junior, who played in all 14 games, had 62 rushing yards on nine carries. One of his carries was a touchdown carry. The running back had two kickoff returns for 29 yards. He also had 11 tackles, 10 of which were solos. He forced a fumble and blocked a kick.
Childers, a redshirt sophomore, played in eight games. He had 13 catches for 228 yards, two of which were touchdown catches. He had three rushing yards on three carries.
■
Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) scored three points and pulled down four rebounds as his college team, Southern Nazarene University, defeated Harding University, 96-50. Johnson played nine minutes.
Southern Nazarene is 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the Great American Conference.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum), a Stephen F. Austin State University women’s basketball player, had two points in SFA’s 102-41 victory over University of Central Arkansas. Mitchell, who played 12 minutes, also had two rebounds and two steals.
SFA is 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southland Conference.