Denzel Mims, a Baylor University senior and Daingerfield graduate, was one of many reasons the Baylor University Bears had a great football season.
The senior wide receiver would probably also agree the Baylor Bears made him a great football player. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior, who might be suiting up professionally on a Sunday in the very near future, led the Bears this year in catches (61), receiving yards (945) and all-purpose yards (945). He also led the team in touchdowns with 11.
He was also second on the team in points scored with 66 points.
JaMycal Hasty (Longview), Trestan Ebner (Henderson) and Blake Lynch (Gilmer) all played extensively for Baylor as well.
The Bears, who finished as the seventh-ranked team in the country among NCAA Division I-Football Bowl Series teams, were 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Hasty, who also played in 13 games, had 614 rushing yards on 101 carries.
The senior running back also had 17 receptions for 173 yards, six kickoff returns for 118 yards and two tackles (one solo). His 905 all-purpose yards was second on the team.
He was second in rushing attempts and second in rushing yards.
Ebner, a junior running back, had 227 rushing yards on 48 carries in 13 games. He also caught 17 passes for 247 yards. He finished with three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Ebner finished with 486 all-purpose yards.
Lynch, a senior linebacker, finished his final season with 66 tackles, 42 of which were solos. He had 9.5 tackles for 37 yards of loss, which included 4.5 quarterback sacks for 29 yards of loss. He had three quarterback hurries, broke up two passes, blocked one punt, forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery.
■
Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) carried the ball 144 times for 853 yards for the University of Texas this year. He also caught 29 passes for 242 yards. He had seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.
He was the top rusher for the Longhorns and had the most rushing touchdowns.
He also was second on the team in all-purpose yards (1,095) and third on the team in points scored (60). Texas finished 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored six points as her college team, Stephen F. Austin State University, defeated Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, 66-44.
She scored two points and doled out two assists in SFA’s 77-51 topping of Southeastern Louisiana University.
She played 15 minutes against TAMU-Corpus Christi and 13 minutes against SELU.
SFA is 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the Southland Conference.
■
Cagan Baldree (Carthage), a Texas A&M University player, played in 13 games this year. He caught one pass for eight yards and one solo tackle. Texas A&M was 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference.
■
Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) had two rebounds for Southern Nazarene University as they were topped 84-78 by Ouachita Baptist University. Johnson played 10 minutes.
Southern Nazarene is 9-5 overall and 3-3 in the Great American Conference.