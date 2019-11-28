Tra Fluellen, a Gilmer graduate, is one of the top freshmen playing NCAA Division I-Football Championship Series.
He has a chance to be the top. The Houston Baptist University freshman is a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented by STATS FCS. The Jerry Rice Award is given to the top freshman in the FCS.
The 6-foot-2, 185 freshman safety has 101 tackles, 55 of which were solos in 12 games. He is third in total tackles on HBU and first in solo tackles. He has 1.5 tackles for three yards of loss, broke up six passes, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was in double-digit tackles in three games during his freshman year.
Houston Baptist is 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Southland Conference.
Antonio Washington (Marshall) was named to the Great American Conference's first team. Washington, a Southern Arkansas University player, was named to the first team one year ago as well and was named to the second team in 2017. In 11 games, he had 62 tackles, 33 of which were solos. Washington had 4.5 tackles for 17 yards of loss, which included a sack for six yards of loss. He finished the regular season with four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, broke up one pass, defended a pass and blocked a kick.
Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) and OB Jones (Tatum), both Southern Arkansas University players, were named to the all-conference team as well. Parrish earned second team distinction as he served as the deep snapper/long snapper once again. Stats for Parrish included 14 catches for 136 yards and 11 kickoff returns for 118 yards. He had three touchdown receptions and one assisted tackle. Jones was named to the honorable mention team. Jones, a freshman, played 11 games. He had 151 rushing yards on 38 carries and 11 catches for 212 yards. He had five touchdown carries and two touchdown receptions.
The SAU Muleriders will play Eastern New Mexico University in the Heritage Bowl on November 7 at 12 noon. The game will be played in Tiger Stadium in Corsicana. The Muleriders are 8-3 overall and in the Great American Conference.
Jaylon Jimmerson (Pittsburg) was named to the Southland Conference's third team. Jimmerson, a 6-foot-0, 189 University of the Incarnate Word freshman, had 55 tackles in 11 games. Of his tackles, 29 were solos. He finished with three tackles for four yards of loss, which included one sack for one yard of loss, four interceptions and broke up a pass. On special teams, he had one punt return for four yards. UIW is 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland. ...
Denzel Mims (Daingerfield), a Baylor University player, caught seven passes for 125 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass in Baylor's 24-10 win over University of Texas. With 1:20 left to play in the third quarter, Mims caught a pass from Charlie Brewer to end a nine-play, 61-yard drive in 4:19. It gave Baylor a 21-3 lead at the time.
Blake Lynch (Gilmer), JaMycal Hasty (Longview) and Trestan Ebner (Henderson), all Baylor players, also competed in the contest. Lynch had five tackles, four of which were solos. Hasty finished with two catches for seven yards and two carries for seven yards. Ebner had one carry for six yards.
Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) carried the ball seven times for 86 yards for University of Texas. He caught one pass for 10 yards. At the time of the game, Baylor was ranked 13th in the country among NCAA Division I-Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) helped Stephen F. Austin State University win the Southland Conference Tournament. She had double-doubles in each of the contests as SFA defeated University of New Orleans (3-0), Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (3-1) and Sam Houston State University (3-1). In the three matches, she had 79 assists, 34 digs and 22 kills. In the title win over SHSU, Hollas had 30 assists, 12 digs, nine kills and five block assists.
Cayman Sutton (White Oak) had 29 assists and 10 digs as her college team, Northwestern State University, lost a 3-1 battle to Sam Houston State University at the SLC Tournament, which was held in Conway, Arkansas. Sutton also had two service aces. Northwestern State opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Houston Baptist University. Sutton had 25 assists and two digs. Addison McDermott (Hallsville), also a Northwestern State player, had three kills against HBU.