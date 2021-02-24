Former Kilgore High School standout Cameron Jackson is off to a fast start at the collegiate level.
Jackson, a University of Arkansas-Little Rock freshman, is celebrating his first Sun Belt Conference victory. And it only took 6.75 seconds for him race to the 60-meter dash title. With that effort, Jackson not only won the conference title at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama, but he also raced to the third fastest time in the history of Arkansas-Little Rock. His time is also the 33rd fastest in the country this year.
Jackson scored 10 points in that one event. Arkansas-Little Rock took sixth with 62 points. Arkansas State University took first with 155 points.
Summer Grubbs (Union Grove) won the Lone Star Conference individual title in both the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash at the LSC Indoor Finals, which was held at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock. The University of Texas at Tyler athlete dashed to the finish line in :08.85 in the 60-meter and :24.51 in the 200-meter. She was also second in the pentathlon with a score of 3,372 points.
Kyra Winn (Union Grove) also scored points for UT-Tyler. Individually, she was sixth in the 800-meter run, running to a school record time of 2:25.19. She was also a member of the UT-Tyler 1,600-meter relay, which finished sixth with a time of 4:10.91. Both her and Grubbs helped UT-Tyler take fifth in the finals with 58 points.
Kalen Barlow (Spring Hill), a Texas-Tyler freshman, grabbed the final scoring spot in the mile run, finishing eighth in 4:29.81. He was also a part of the Patriot distance medley relay team, which took fifth in 10:55.58. The Texas-Tyler Patriots were seventh with 23 points. ...
Elijah Trest (White Oak) was University of Arkansas’ pitcher of record in their 13-9 victory over the third ranked team in the country Texas Tech. Trest, who worked three innings, allowed one earned run on two hits. He fanned four batters and walked one to improve to 1-0.
Jordan Dickerson (Mt. Pleasant) has compiled a batting average of .375 in the first eight Tarleton State University softball games. Dickerson, who has started every game, has six hits, all singles, in 16 trips to the plate. The freshman infielder, who has a slugging percentage of .375 and an on-base percentage of .412, has driven home two runs, scored twice and walked once.
Jessica Patak (White Oak) was Houston Baptist University’s pitcher of record as they dumped Nicholls State University. Patak, who improved to 1-0, allowed only one hit in five innings. She fanned a pair and walked two.
Caden Noah (Spring Hill) worked one inning for the Texas Longhorns in their 8-3 loss to Mississippi State University at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. He allowed two earned runs on three hits. Noah, who did not suffer the loss, struck out one hitter.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville) pitched the first inning of his college career in Northwestern State University’s first win of the year, a 7-1 victory over University of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound freshman righty, allowed only one hit. He fanned two and walked one.
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville) scored a run as her college team, Northwestern State University, defeated Grambling State University 10-0.
Peyton Blythe (Hughes Springs) scored one of Texas Tech’s runs in their 3-0 victory over Colorado State University at the Texas A&M University Invitational.