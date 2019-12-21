Jaylon Jimmerson, a Pittsburg graduate, heard the phrase that all athletes long to hear: You are an All-American.
No matter your division, in this case it was NCAA Division I, you want to hear those words as it symbolizes you are among the top players in the country. In this case, the University of the Incarnate Word freshman is among the very best freshmen in the country as he was named to the honorable mention freshman by HERO Sports.
Jimmerson, who played in 10 of the 12 UIW games, had 55 tackles, which was third on the team. He had 29 solos and 26 assisted tackles, which was also third on the team. He had three tackles for 14 yards of loss, which included a quarterback sack for one yard of loss. On special teams, he had nine kickoff returns for 187 yards. He also had a team-high four interceptions, one punt return for four yards and broke up one pass.
■
SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg), a Southern Arkansas University football player, finished his football season with a team-leading 1,002 all-purpose yards. Perkins, who played in all 12 games, carried the ball 134 times for 589 yards and caught 17 passes for 170 yards.
On special teams, he had 243 yards on 11 kick returns. Perkins had six touchdowns, five of which were rushing and one was a receiving score.
Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) had 210 receiving yards for Southern Arkansas. The 12-game player also had 12 kickoff returns for 131 yards, two assisted tackles and one carry for three yards. He had four receiving touchdowns.
OB Jones (Tatum), also a Southern Arkansas player, had 220 receiving yards on 21 catches. He also had 39 carries for 154 yards and completed one pass for 24 yards. He had five rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
■
Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) had a .360 hitting percentage for Bethune-Cookman University this year. Landreneaux, a junior middle blocker, played in 23 matches and made 20 starts. She had 140 kills, 73 blocks (18 solos), 45 digs, 26 service aces and 12 assists.
■
Austin Hawley (Gladewater) and Traveion Webster (Longview) recently finished their respective football seasons at University of Louisiana-Monroe.
Louisiana-Monroe was 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Hawley, a junior safety, played in all 12 games. He had 50 tackles, 25 of which were solos. He had 2.5 tackles for seven yards of loss, broke up two passes, intercepted one pass, forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry.
Webster, who played in 11 games, had 27 tackles (17 solos).
■
Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) had four points and five rebounds as his college team, Southern Nazarene University, defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 77-65.
Johnson played nine minutes in the contest. In the 87-57 whipping of Southwestern College, Johnson, who played 15 minutes, had four points, two rebounds and two steals.
■
Gary Wiley (Pine Tree), Kevin Johnson (Waskom) and Keke Burns (Pittsburg), all Southern Methodist University football players, were in Boca Raton, Florida, on Saturday for the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl against Florida Atlantic.
■
Broderick Washington (Longview) has been selected to play in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl at 6 p.m.
As a Texas Tech player, Washington, who played in 12 games, had 39 tackles, 24 of which were solos. He had 5.5 tackles for 10 yards, which would have included 2.5 sacks for eight yards of loss, seven quarterback hurries and broke up two passes.
Merry Christmas everyone!