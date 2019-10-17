Jacob Jones, a Pine Tree graduate and University of the Ozarks swimmer, is starting his season off right.
In the first week of the swimming season, the senior has already earned Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week. He earned the honor after winning two individual events and was part of a winning relay as well.
Jones was the victor in the 100-yard freestyle (42.17 seconds) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.73). He also was member of 200-yard freestyle relay. The Ozarks swam to victory in 1:32.22. Jones recorded a split of 21.62.
■ Landon Oney (New Diana) was a finalist for American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week. The LeTourneau University golfer was in the running for the honor after shooting a 144 at the Alamo City Classic and finishing fourth. He shot a 67 in the first of two rounds and missed the school record by one stroke.
■ JaMycal Hasty (Longview) scored for the Baylor Bears as they defeated Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime. His touchdown was the final score of the game and ended the contest. Hasty rushed five yards to end a three-play, 25-yard drive. Hasty finished with 37 rushing yards on five carries and 38 receiving yards on four catches.
■ Denzel Mims (Daingerfield) and Tresten Ebner (Henderson) both competed for the Baylor offense as well. Mims had three catches for 65 yards, while Ebner finished with had two catches for 47 yards.
■ On the defensive side of the ball, Blake Lynch (Gilmer) had seven tackles, four of which were solos, and a sack for the Bears. Baylor is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
■ Broderick Washington (Longview) had five tackles (three solos) for Texas Tech. He had a sack for two yards of loss and a quarterback hurry. Texas Tech is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
■ Wilson Powell (Jefferson) finished sixth in the Don Morris Invitational, which was hosted by Union University and held at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. The University of Arkansas-Monticello golfer shot a 152 for 36 holes, opening with a low round of 73 in the opening round. He helped UAM take fifth with a 627.
■ Kaitlyn Adams (Longview) had 11 kills for Louisiana Tech as they lost a 3-1 battle to University of Texas-San Antonio. Adams, who hit .276 in the contest, also had three block assists. In Louisiana Tech’s 3-0 loss to University of Texas-El Paso, Adams had five kills and a .308 hitting percentage.
■ Aubrey Zastoupil (Pine Tree) finished 42nd at the Sydney Cox Invitational, which was hosted by Oklahoma City University and held at the Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City. The Texas Wesleyan golfer shot a 165 for 36 holes.
■ Traveion Webster (Longview) had one solo tackle as his college team, University of Louisiana-Monroe, defeated Texas State University, 24-14.
■ Gary Wiley (Pine Tree), a Southern Methodist University player, has five tackles, two of which are solos, in the first six games. He has one sack for four yards of loss and two quarterback hurries. Southern Methodist has yet to taste defeat this year, as they are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
■ Mason Hays (Pine Tree) has caught 10 passes for 96 yards in the first six Texas State University football games. Texas State is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt.