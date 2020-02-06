Jacob Jones, a Pine Tree graduate, achieved victory in four swimming events in his final meet before the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference event.
It would have been five straight victories, but the University of the Ozarks finished second in the 400-yard medley relay at the Ozark Senior Meet. Williams Baptist University provided the competition.
Individually, the Ozark senior won the 50-yard backstroke (27.52 seconds), 50-yard freestyle (22.23) and 100-yard freestyle (49.14).
He won each of them by convincing margins swimming to victory by more than a second in two of the races and almost a second in the other event.
Jones was also a part of the winning 400-yard freestyle, which swam to victory in 3:33.63.
In the 400-yard medley relay, Ozarks took second with a time of 3:51.32. Ozarks defeated Williams Baptist 135-70.
■
Brett McGee (Pittsburg) is not quite hitting .400 yet. But the Southern Arkansas University sophomore has a great start.
In the first four SAU baseball games, he is hitting .385. In 13 trips to the plate, McGee has five hits (one double, one homerun). He also has four RBIs, three runs scored, three walks and one stolen base.
McGee had a pair of multiple hit games in the first four. In a 15-5 win over Wayne State University, McGee was 2-for-3 with a solo homer. He scored three times, drove home two and walked twice.
He was 2-for-4 with a double in a 3-1 triumph over Newman University.
Southern Arkansas has yet to taste defeat this year and are 4-0.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) helped Texas-Arlington split its last two basketball games. In a 66-65 loss to the University of Louisiana, Jackson-Young had six points and two rebounds in 17 minutes of play. He had five points in 15 minutes of play in a 68-54 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored two points for Stephen F. Austin as the Lady ’Jacks downed Nicholls State, 78-61. Mitchell played 17 minutes off the bench.
SFA is 17-4 overall and 10-2 in the Southland Conference.
■
Eric Hawkins (Longview) finished eighth in the 800-meter run at the University of Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational. Hawkins finished the race in 1:55.73. The meet was not scored.