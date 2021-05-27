Longview High School graduate Simran Kortikere is a national champion.
The Longview graduate did not get a chance to play in the NCAA Division I National Championships.
Kortikere, a freshman on the University of Texas’ national championship tennis team, will have the opportunity to learn from the best teammates and best coaches over the next few years. Kortikere played singles and also went 2-6 in doubles action this season.
Texas would finish the year with a 31-1 mark. They were a perfect 9-0 in the Big 12 Conference. To win the national title, they downed Pepperdine 4-3. Pepperdine was the only team that extended them to seven games. In the national championships, they would defeat University of Denver (4-0), Arizona State University (4-0), Ohio State University (4-1), Florida State University (4-0) and North Carolina State University (4-0).
Chase Hampton (Kilgore), a Texas Tech University pitcher, earned his third victory of the year, against no defeats, as he topped University of Kansas 5-0. Hampton, who worked six innings, allowed only two hits. He fanned seven and walked one.
Makana Morton (West Rusk) finished her freshman year of softball with a .322 batting average. The Southern Arkansas University infielder, who played in and started 21 games, had 19 hits in 59 trips to the plate. Of her hits, two were doubles and three were homers. She scored 12 runs, drove home nine runs, walked four times and stole a base. Southern Arkansas finished 29-10 overall and 22-5 in the Great American Conference.
Jessica Patak (White Oak), a Houston Baptist University pitcher, posted an 8-10 mark this year. She made 23 appearances, 21 of which were starts. In 110 2/3 innings of work, she allowed 40 earned runs on 89 hits for a 2.53 earned run average. She fanned 66 and walked 44 batters. Opponents hit .224 off of Patak.
Keylon Mack (Gladewater) had a hit, a RBI and a run scored for Grambling State University as they dumped Alabama A&M University 8-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. Mack reached base in two other games in the tournament. In the 14-13 loss to Jackson State University, he walked twice. He walked in the 5-2 win over Texas Southern University.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville) was Northwestern State University’s pitcher of record in their 2-1 loss to Southeastern Louisiana University. In his 1 1/3 inning on the hill, he allowed one earned run on one hit. He fanned three and walked one.
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville) helped Northwestern State University post a 24-22 overall mark this year. They were 16-11 in the Southland. Hawthorne, who played in 44 games and started 43 games, had 12 hits (four doubles). She drove home six RBIs, scored four times and walked three times.