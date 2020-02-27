Michael Maly, a White Oak graduate and Delta State University senior swimmer, reigned supreme in three individual events at the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference.
So did Delta State.
Maly was dominant in the freestyle events, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 39.21 seconds), 500-yard freestyle (4:26.68) and 1,000-yard freestyle (9:18.82).
He was hardly done scoring points for Delta State, who scored 1,246.5 points en route to a team victory. He was also eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (:46.66).
The senior was also a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay (6:42.89) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:01.75), both of which finished second. The 200-yard freestyle relay, of which Maly was also a member, took 10th in 1:25.80.
■
Summer Grubbs (Union Grove) posted two school records and two personal bests while finishing second in the pentathlon at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Finals. She scored 3,264 points, which is a school record.
Within the pentathlon competition, she dashed to a first place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, breaking the tape at 9.07 seconds. She also finished with personal bests in the high jump (1.54 meters) and shot put (8.47 meters).
■
Jacob Jones (Pine Tree) set a school record for the University of the Ozarks in the 100-yard freestyle prelims at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which was held in San Antonio. Jones touched the wall at 46.97 seconds.
Overall, Jones competed in seven events, two individual events and five relays, in the conference finals. Individually, he competed in the 100-yard freestyle (sixth, :47.44) and 1,650-yard freestyle (seventh, 17:11.09).
He was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay (1:39.35), 200-yard freestyle (1:28.62) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:44.02), all of which finished fifth overall.
He was also a member of The Ozarks 800-yard freestyle relay (7:31.93) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.18). Both teams finished seventh.
■
Eric Hawkins (Longview) dashed to a second place finish in the 800-meter run at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. The conference outing was held at the Birmingham Complex in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Louisiana-Monroe track athlete finished the race in 1:52.04. He was also a member of the ULM 1,600-meter relay, which took fifth in 3:20.51.
■
Murphy Williams (Gladewater) posted a pair of pitching victories for Louisiana-Monroe, while fellow ULM softball player Jayden Mount (Sabine) had a pair of multiple hit games.
Williams was the pitcher of record in wins over Abilene Christian University (8-0) and Nicholls State University (6-1).
In the win over ACU, Williams, who worked six innings allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two. She worked seven innings against Nicholls State, allowing one earned run on five hits. She walked three and fanned two. Williams is 3-1.
Both wins occurred in the Marti Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Mount was 2-for-3 with a double against Nicholls State. She had two RBIs and one run scored. She was also 2-for-3 with a double in the 12-4 triumph over Louisiana Tech. She scored four times and drove home one.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum), a Stephen F. Austin State University basketball player, started and scored 10 points in SFA’s 61-45 victory over Northwestern State University 61-45. Mitchell, who played 30 minutes, drained 2-of-4 from the floor, which included 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also had three assists.
■
Brayden Johnson (Hallsville) was 2-for-4 for Prairie View A&M University as it lost an 8-4 decision to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He drove home a run and scored a run. Overall this year, Johnson, a freshman outfielder, is hitting .286. He has six hits (three doubles) in 21 trips to the plate. He has driven home four runs, scored three runs and walked three times.
■
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville) was 1-for-2 with a triple for Northwestern State in the final game of the Marti Gras Mambo. In the 8-0 win over Mississippi Valley State University, Hawthorne drove home a pair.