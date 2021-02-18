It took Pittsburg graduate Brett McGee exactly three games to warm up during his sophomore year.
The Southern Arkansas University catcher was named the Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week on the strength of his performance in the first three games, the first of which he did not have any hits. Thus far, the three-game starter has a team-leading .556 batting average. In nine trips to the plate, he has five hits, one of which is a double and two are homers. He has crossed the plate five times, driven home three runs and walked four times.
In the most recent game of the three, a 16-4 blasting of Ouachita Baptist University, McGee was 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and a pair of walks. He scored four times and drove home a pair. In a 7-2 victory over Henderson State University, McGee was 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer. He had one RBI and one run scored.
Jacob Womack (Henderson) worked three innings in the 16-4 game. He allowed only two hits and fanned one. He did not get a decision or a save. Southern Arkansas is 2-1.
Tyler Caron (Spring Hill) is averaging in double figures for St. Mary’s University this year. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore forward, who has started all eight games, has 80 points and 39 rebounds. In addition to his 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, he also has 15 assists, eight blocked shots and seven steals.
In St. Mary’s latest game, a 76-73 victory over St. Edwards University, Caron, who played 26 minutes, finished with three points, eight rebounds and two assists. St. Mary’s is 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the Lone Star Conference.
Aaron Brown (Gilmer) was named the American Southwest Conference-East Division Offensive Player of the Week after he piloted the East Texas Baptist University Tigers to a 44-16 triumph over Belhaven University. Brown completed 12-of-22 passes for 159 yards. He also had 29 rushing yards on six carries. He competed one touchdown pass and rushed for another.
Allie Fennell (Gilmer) had 22 kills and a .656 hitting percentage for ETBU as they downed Belhaven 3-2. She also had three digs. In the opening match of the twin bill, Fennell had 12 kills and a .588 hitting percentage. She also had three digs in that game. Fennell, a junior outside hitter for the Lady Tigers was named the ASC-East Division Offensive Player of the Week.
Jacob Van Zyl (Longview) competed in five relays and three individual events at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Finals. Individually, the University of the Ozarks swimmer competed in the 200-yard breaststroke (12th, 2 minutes, 15.78 seconds), 100-yard breaststroke (13th, 1:03.01),and 50-yard freestyle (21st, :23.01). He was also a member of the sixth place 400-yard medley relay (3:53.48) and 200-yard medley relay (1:44.50). The junior swimmer also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.91), 800-yard freestyle relay (7:52.84) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:27.76) each finish seventh.
Jayden Mount (Sabine) was 1-for-4 with a walk and a walk-off single as her college team, University of Louisiana-Monroe, downed Jacksonville State University 7-6. Mount drove home one run and scored another.
Destiny McAfee (Longview) helped the University of Louisiana women’s basketball team top Louisiana-Monroe twice last week. In the 65-51 victory, McAfee, who played 23 minutes off the bench, finished with five points and four rebounds. She finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes of play in the 64-59 victory.
Jaiden Womack (Longview) has appeared in three games for Jarvis Christian College. The 6-1 sophomore guard, who averages 4.7 minutes per game, has six points.