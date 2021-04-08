Former Sabine standout quarterback Landon McKinney earned the American Southwest Conference Freshman of the Year honors with the release of the league’s all-conference selections.
The Howard Payne University freshman completed 83-of-114 passes for 1,310 yards. He led the entire conference in passing yards and also rushed for 172 yards on 40 carries. He passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for four touchdowns.
Jessica Patak, a White Oak graduate now at Houston Baptist University, pitched a no-hitter and earned her fourth victory in an 8-0 win over Sam Houston State University. Patek worked 6.0 innings, whirling goose eggs in hits, earned runs and walks. She retired three hitters by strikeout.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville) earned the first pitching victory of his collegiate career against Abilene Christian University. In the 8-2 Northwestern State University victory, Brown worked 5.2 innings. He allowed only four hits and fanned two.
James Jakubowski (Tatum), Qua Heath (Gilmer) and Tristan Greene (Sabine) were also named to various ASC football teams. Jakubowski, a Howard Payne defensive player, was named as a third-team defensive lineman. Heath and Green were both named to the honorable mention team. Heath, the East Texas Baptist University quarterback, was named to the offense, while Green, a freshman defensive lineman for University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, was named to the defensive team.
Cameron Jackson (Kilgore) was the anchor leg of the winning 400-meter relay at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational, which was held at Cobb Stadium on the campus of University of Miami. The University of Arkansas-Little Rock foursome dashed to the finish line in 40.66 seconds. Individually, Jackson finished the 100-meter dash in sixth place with a time of 13.67.
Jayden Mount (Sabine) was 2-for-3 with a double for the University of Louisiana-Monroe as they lost a 10-6 decision to University of Texas-Arlington. She drove home two runs. Mount was 1-for-2 with a walk and 1-for-3 with a double in other games against UTA in the series.
Murphy Williams (Gladewater) earned time on the mound in two of the contests against UTA. Her best outing was in the 11-1 loss. She worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits. She fanned two.
Allison Patak (White Oak) had three kills and three digs, but it was not enough to power the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma beyond Langston University, who won a 3-1 decision.
Easton Loyd (Hallsville) has helped the Sam Houston State University baseball team post a 13-13 overall record thus far. They are 9-7 in the Southland Conference. Loyd, a freshman, has played in 15 games and made 11 starts. In 34 trips to the plate, he has seven hits (one double, one triple). He has walked five times, scored four times, driven home three runs and stole one base.
MJ Green (Henderson) has earned varsity time for the University of Nebraska softball team. The freshman infielder, who has played in five games and made one start, had three hits in five trips to the plate.
Jonas Roberts (Spring Hill) has one hit and one run scored for the University of Texas-Dallas. They are 13-7 overall and 10-5 in the American Southwest Conference.