Howard Payne University opened the season with a loss, but several East Texas players came up big for the Yellow Jackets.
True freshman Landon McKinney (Sabine) completed 19-of-28 passes for 309 yards and carried eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-38 loss to Texas Lutheran.
Selah Smith (Marshall) grabbed one of McKinney’s touchdown passes, the 41-yard completion. Smith finished with three catches for 83 yards. His 41-yard reception was the first score of the game at the 13:37 mark of the second quarter. Howard Payne drove 70 yards on three plays in 2:23.
James Jakubowski (Tatum) had 10 tackles (five solos) for the HPU defense. He had two tackles for four yards of loss.
Chadwick Foster (Sabine) had three tackles, one of which was a solo, for HPU. Howard Payne is 0-1 both overall and in the American Southwest Conference.
Steelie King, daughter of Longview head football coach and athletic director John King, is helping Texas Woman’s University win at gymnastics.
TWU downed the United States Air Force Academy (192.575) and Centenary College (185.725) last week.
King, a freshman, participated in three of the exercises, posting scores of 9.725 in the vault, 9.45 in the uneven bars and 8.85 in the balance beam. Her best placing finish was the same as her best scoring finish. She finished fourth in the vault, 11th on the uneven bars and 15th on the balance beam.
Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) has earned yet another American Southwest Conference-West Division Player of the Week. The 6-foot-1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor earned the honor after he averaged 24.5 points in two games during the past week. In the 82-50 drubbing of Howard Payne University, Johnson exploded for 29 points in 28 minutes of play. Johnson, who nailed 10-of-16 from the floor, which included a 5-of-10 performance from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, also had nine rebounds and two assists. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in the 83-75 win over Sul Ross State University. He would hit 8-of-16 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. He had two treys. The starting guard played 33 minutes against Sul Ross State.
Eric Hawkins (Pine Tree) placed third in the 800-meter run at the Jaguar Invitational, which was hosted by University of South Alabama. It was held at the Birmingham Crossplex Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Louisiana-Monroe senior finished the race in 1 minute, 52.45 seconds. Team scores were not kept.
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum), who has played in all 19 Stephen F. Austin State University women’s games thus far, is averaging 16.6 minutes per game. The 5-4 junior guard has 90 points, an average of 4.7 points per game, 33 rebounds and 30 steals. She has hit 34-of-78 from the floor, which includes 10 treys, and a 12-of-18 from the charity stripe. In the latest game, a 105-36 victory over University of New Orleans, Mitchell, who played four minutes, had four points, four assists and two rebounds. Mitchell has helped SFA post a 17-2 overall record.
Destiny Brooks (Gilmer) helped the University of North Texas split a pair of games with Louisiana Tech last week. Both were decided by five points. In the 60-55 UNT loss, Brooks had six points and two steals in 15 minutes of play. In the 63-58 victory, Brooks, who played 24 minutes, had two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Malik Henry (Longview), a George Mason University freshman forward, has 10 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in limited play. The 6-8 player has hit three field goals and four free throws for his points.