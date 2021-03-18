Former Tatum standout BriAnna Mitchell is going dancing with the rest of the Stephen F. Austin State University women’s basketball team.
Mitchell helped SFA win the Southland Conference Tournament. SFA defeated University of Central Arkansas 55-47 in the semifinal and then topped Sam Houston State University 56-45 in the SLC Tournament Final to earn the NCAA Division I Tournament Bid. They will enter the tournament on Sunday with a 24-2 mark. They were perfect in the Southland, posting a 14-0 mark.
In the win over Central Arkansas, Mitchell, who played 19 minutes, scored five points, three assists and two rebounds. In the championship final win over SHSU, Mitchell had four points and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
They will face Georgia Tech, the number five seed in the regional.
Zoe Mayfield (Spring Hill) took second in the Emerald Coast Classic, which was held at the Baytowne Golf Club in Destin, Florida. She shot a 219 for 54 holes, the lowest total in five years for the University of Texas at Tyler golf team. Mayfield shot a 71 in the second of three rounds. The 71 was sandwiched between a 75 and 73.
Elijah Trest (White Oak) worked in two of University of Arkansas baseball games last week, but the hurler did not get a decision in either contest. In the 8-5 loss to University of Oklahoma, Trest worked two innings. He fanned two and walked one. In the 9-7 win over Louisiana Tech, Trest allowed one hit in 2/3 innings of work.
Jessica Patak (White Oak), a Houston Baptist University pitcher, worked in a pair of losses to Abilene Christian University this past week. She struck out six in a 4-2 loss and fanned one and walked one in a 4-0 loss. Patak is 3-3 on the year and Houston Baptist is 4-4.
Allison Patak (White Oak) turned in a dominant performance in the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s volleyball loss to Southwestern Christian University on Thursday. Patak had a career-high 22 kills and a .261 attack percentage. The 22 terminations provided Patak with a season-high for any USAO volleyball player.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville), a Northwestern State University pitcher, worked 4 1/3 innings in Northwestern State’s 3-2 loss to University of the Incarnate Word. In his time on the hill, the freshman righty fanned four and walked three.
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville), a Northwestern State University softball player, was 1-for-3 with a double in Northwestern State’s 8-3 triumph over Nicholls State University. They would sweep Nicholls State in the three-game series, beating them 10-1 and 4-0 as well.
Peyton Blythe (Hughes Springs) has played in eight games and made six starts for Texas Tech. In 18 trips to the plate, she has five hits, one of which is a double and one is a homer. She has crossed the plate four times and drove home two runs.
Destiny Brooks (Gilmer) finished her basketball season with 87 points and 24 rebounds. The University of North Texas redshirt junior, who averaged 4.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, also had 24 steals, 18 assists and three blocked shots. She played in 18 games, two of which were starts, averaging 19.5 minutes per game.