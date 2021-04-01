Southern Arkansas University freshman sprinter Kyeran Monroe (Longview), needed only 10.98 seconds to dash to victory at the Dan Veach Invitational, which was held on his home track, Mulerider Track & Field Complex in Magnolia, Arkansas.
The freshman won the 100-meter run. Southern Arkansas dominated the short sprint race.
Jordan Johnson (Gilmer) helped SAU win the 400-meter relay. The Mulerider foursome dashed to the finish line in 41.32. They topped the second place team, Philander Smith College, by over two seconds as they finished in 43.86.
Hugh Crisp (Waskom) also competed in the meet. The Southern Arkansas freshman took 14th in the shot put, throwing 26 feet, 4.5 inches.
Bronwyn Buchanan (Hallsville) and Rebecca Miner (Pittsburg) competed for the Southern Arkansas women’s track team in the Dan Veach Invitational. Miner competed in four events, placing second in the long jump with a leap of 16-8. She was also third in the 200-meter dash, breaking the tape at :31.27. She also competed in the javelin (86-11) and high jump (4-6.25), finishing sixth in both events. Buchanan took fifth in the 1,500-meter run. She finished in 5:22.79.
Landon McKinney (Sabine) completed 16-of-32 passes for 215 yards and rushed 20 yards on seven carries for Howard Payne University in their final game of the year, a 38-17 loss to Belhaven University in the American Southwest Conference playoff game. The game occurred at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
James Jakowbowski (Tatum), Selah Smith (Marshall) and Chadwick Foster (Sabine) also played in the contest. Jakubowski had four tackles, two of which were solos. He was also in for a tackle for one yard of loss. Foster had one solo tackle. Smith had one kickoff return for 14 yards.
Jacob Womack (Henderson), a Southern Arkansas University pitcher, improved to 3-0 as he was the pitcher of record in SAU’s 5-3 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Womack, who worked 8 1/3 innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Brett McGee (Pittsburg) was 1-for-3 with two walks for SAU in their 9-1 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State. McGee scored once.
Makana Morton (West Rusk) was 1-for-3 as her college team, Southern Arkansas, lost a 3-1 decision to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Elijah Trest (White Oak) pitched 1 1/3 innings for University of Arkansas as they thumped University of Central Arkansas 21-8. In his time on the hill, Trest allowed one earned run on three hits. He walked a pair and fanned one.