Deja Moore, a Longview graduate now at Northwestern State University, was sixth in the 200-meter dash (second) at Texas A&M University’s Ted Nelson Invitational.
Moore also took 16th in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 07.82.
Olivia Sipes (White Oak), also a member of the Northwestern State team, took 19th in the 800-meter dash. She finished in 2:30.70.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) scored 18 points as his college basketball team, University of Texas at Arlington, downed University of Louisiana 81-65. Jackson-Young, who hit 7-of-12 from the floor, which included a 4-of-7 performance from beyond the arc, also had five rebounds in 20 minutes of play.
In Texas-Arlington’s 78-58 victory over University of Louisiana-Monroe, Jackson-Young had two points in 15 minutes of play.
■
Eric Hawkins (Longview) dashed to a time of 1:57.53 at the Louisiana State University Purple Tiger competition.
The University of Lousiana-Monroe junior was second in the event, which was held at Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He was also a member of the Louisiana-Monroe 1,600-meter relay, which took fourth in 3:30.53.
■
Jacob Jones (Pine Tree) competed in two individual events and two relay events at the Austin College Invitational.
Individually, the University of the Ozark senior swimmer competed in the 100-yard freestyle (fourth, 50.39) and 200-yard freestyle (eighth, 1:52.55).
He was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay (fifth, 1:34.44) and 200-yard medley relay (seventh, 1:47.58).
■
Chandler King (Hughes Springs) competed in three events at the Texas Tech hosted Corky Classic, which was held at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce jumper/sprinter was third in the “B Section” of the long jump, leaping 6.70 meters. He was also sixth in the triple jump at 14.12 meters. On the track, King was a member of the 1,600-meter relay, which took 14th in 3:23.42.
■
Victoria Pierson (Longview) took seventh in the 200-meter dash at the Ted Nelson Classic. The meet was hosted by Texas A&M University and held at Gilliam Indoor Track in College Station.
The McNeese State University sprinter finished in 25.14.
Daijia Carr (Longview) helped the Stephen F. Austin State University 1,600-meter relay team finish eighth at the Ted Nelson Classic. They finished in 3:58.88.
Individually, she took 14th in the 400-meter dash. She broke the tape at 1:00.34.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored five points for the Stephen F. Austin State University basketball team as it dumped Northwestern State University, 89-40. She played 11 minutes off the the bench.