Fans of Jayden Mount, a Sabine graduate and University of Louisiana-Monroe senior softball player, are probably not shocked that she is a preseason all-conference selection in the Sun Belt Conference.
As a junior, she boasted an overall batting average of .302. But, that pales in comparison to her conference batting average, which was a very robust .364 in 2019.
In the 24 league games, all of which Mount started, she had 28 hits in 77 trips to the plate. Of her hits, nine were for extra bases as she had five doubles and four homers. She drove home 19 runs, scored 17 times, walked four times and stole two bases.
In conference play, she led ULM in doubles, homers, RBIs and runs scored.
Mount was named to the second all-conference team as a sophomore shortstop. That same year, she also earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-region honors. She was named to the second team.
One year ago, the ULM Warhawks were 14-42 overall and 7-17 in the Sun Belt Conference.
■
Eric Hawkins (Longview) won the 800-meter run at the Ted Nelson Invitational, which was held at Gilliam Indoor Track at Texas A&M University.
The University of Louisiana-Monroe athlete finished the race in 1 minute, 53.89 seconds.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored three points in eight minutes of play to aid Stephen F. Austin State University in its 69-59 victory over Abilene Christian.
Stephen F. Austin, 16-3 overall and 9-1 in the Southland Conference, has won six consecutive games and currently leads the conference by one complete game.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) had two points as his college team, UT Arlington, downed Texas State, 64-62. In his 21 minutes of court time, Jackson-Young also had two blocked shots.
UT Arlington has won three games in a row and is 9-12 overall and 5-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.
■
Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) has helped Southern Nazarene University’s men’s basketball team post a 14-6 mark thus far. The team is 8-4 in the Great American Conference.
Johnson has played in 13 games and is averaging 9.9 minutes per game.
■
A total of 10 athletes who compete in the American Southwest Conference were recently named to the ASC Fall Academic All-Conference Team.
To be named to the team, an athlete has to be at least a sophomore, competed in their sport for two consecutive semesters and posted a grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during their season of competition.
Four of those athletes were volleyball players. Julie Smith (Troup), Mikayla Thomas (Kilgore), Mattison Doffitt (Carthage) and Allie Fennell (Gilmer) were all named. Smith (LeTourneau University senior) and Fennell (East Texas Baptist University sophomore) are both psychology majors, Thomas (LeTourneau senior) is a biology major and Doffitt (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore) is a management major.
Gabriel Rabenhorst (Longview), Lexi Tate (Longview) and Krissa Woods (Mount Pleasant) are all soccer players that were named. Rabenhorst (LeTourneau sophomore) is a civil engineering major, Tate (Louisiana College junior) is seeking a degree in nursing and Woods (Louisiana senior) is a biology major.
Brian Baca (Pittsburg), James Jakubowski (Tatum) and Cole Freeman (Diana) were football players named to the academic all-conference squad. Baca (LeTourneau graduate student) is seeking a masters degree in history. Jakubowski (Howard Payne University sophomore) is a biology major, while Freeman (Louisiana junior) is an exercise science/clinical wellness major.