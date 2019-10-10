University of Arkansas-Monticello golfer Wilson Powell (Jefferson) shot a 219 for 54 holes, reducing his round scores by two strokes every time at the Cleveland Country Club in Mississippi in a tournament hosted by Delta State University.
He opened with a 75, before shooting a 73 in the second round and a 71 in the third and final round.
He finished 10th overall. He was UAM’s top golfer in their second-place finish with an 877 total. Delta State won the team title with an 831.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) helped Stephen F. Austin win three more matches and thus SFA extended its volleyball streak to 10 consecutive victories. All three were Southland Conference matches as they dumped Lamar University, McNeese State University and University of New Orleans.
All three matches were won by 3-0 scores.
Hollas finished with 47 assists, 24 kills, 21 digs and 11 block assists in the three matches. With the wins, SFA improved to 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the SLC.
■ Cayman Sutton (White Oak) had 23 assists as her college team, Northwestern State University, defeated University of the Incarnate Word 3-2. Sutton, who hit .714, also had five kills, three digs and two service aces.
In Northwestern State’s 3-1 victory over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Sutton had 27 assists and seven digs. She finished with 16 assists, four digs, three kills and a .600 hitting percentage in a 3-1 triumph over Lamar University.
■ Addison McDermott (Hallsville), also a Northwestern State University player, had two kills in the win over UIW.
■ Chett Munden (Marshall) started at right tackle for Stephen F. Austin State University as they lost a 31-20 battle to Sam Houston State University. Munden helped them post 349 yards of offense. SFA is 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the Southland Conference.
■ OB Jones (Tatum), a Southern Arkansas University football player, had three carries for four yards, including a touchdown carry in a 42-20 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State University. With 1:52 to play in the first half, Jones scored on a three-yard run, ending a six-play, 99-yard drive in 3:13. It gave SAU a 28-0 lead at the time.
■ SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg), Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) and Antonio Washington (Marshall) also played for SAU in the contest. Perkins had three kickoff returns for 66 yards and and 42 rushing yards on eight carries. Parrish caught two passes for 14 yards. Defensively, Washington had five tackles, three of which were solos. He had one quarterback sack.
■ Davontrick Dotrey (Longview), Jalen Carr (Longview) and Javotrick Dotrey (Longview), all Southwestern Oklahoma State University football players, all had tackles. Davontrick Dotrey had eight tackles (six tackles). Carr and Javotrick Dotrey each had six tackles, four were solo tackles.
■ Jaquorious Smith (Kilgore) had one solo tackle for Texas A&M University-Commerce as they downed Texas A&M University-Kingsville 33-6.