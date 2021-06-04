Former Hallsville standout Julie Rawls led the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns this season in homers (nine), RBIs (52) and walks (24). The 55-game starter, who played in 58 games, finished with a batting average of .273. She had 44 total hits (six doubles, three triples) in 161 trips to the plate. She scored 34 times and stole nine bases. She had a slugging percentage of .516 and an on-base percentage of .516.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville) had 2/3 of his teams saves this year as the Northwestern State University freshman finished with six of the nine saves. He also had a 2-3 mark. In 41 1/3 innings of work, he allowed nine earned runs on 23 hits for a 1.96 earned run average. He fanned 46 hitters and walked 14.
Jacob Womack (Henderson) was Southern Arkansas University pitcher of record in two of their games, one win, one loss, in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament. In the 8-6 win over Augustana University, Womack allowed five earned runs on nine hits in complete game seven innings. He fanned five and walked a pair. In the 12-5 loss to University of Central Missouri, he worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. He struck out one. Womack finished the year with an 8-2 record.
Brett McGee (Pittsburg) reached base in four of the five games. In the 8-6 win, he was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk. He scored three ties and drove home one run. He was 1-for-3 with a walk. He drove home one run. In the 4-2 loss to Central Missouri, he walked twice and walked once in the 2-1 win over Minnesota State University.
Easton Loyd (Hallsville) was 2-for-4 with a walk as his college team, Sam Houston State University, defeated Abilene Christian University 14-12 in the Southland Conference Tournament, which was held in Hammond, Louisiana. He scored twice. In the 14-2 win over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Loyd was 1-for-4.
Aubrey Zastoupil (Pine Tree) finished 85th in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association (NAIA) National Championships. The Texas Wesleyan University golfer shot a 323 for 72 holes. She opened with a low round of 78. She shot an 80 in the second round, an 83 in the third round and an 82 in the fourth and final round. She helped Texas Wesleyan finish 16th as a team.
Chase Hampton (Kilgore), a Texas Tech freshman pitcher, worked two innings in Texas Tech’s 7-2 loss to Kansas State University in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, which was held in Lubbock. Hampton did not allow a single earned run or single hit in his time on the hill. He struck out one and did not suffer the loss.
Javan Smitherman (Kilgore), a Houston Baptist University junior hurler, finished with a 1-2 mark this year. In 27 innings of work on the hill, he allowed 11 earned ruins on 27 hits for a 3.67 earned run average. He struck out 15 batters and walked 15.
Cade Medlin (New Diana) worked 4 1/3 innings for the Texas State University Bobcats this year. Medlin did not have any wins, losses or saves. He allowed seven earned runs on two hits. He fanned nine and walked seven batters.