Former Hallsville softball standout Julie Rawls recently recorded a couple of career milestones for her University of Louisiana team.
Rawls recorded her 150th career hit and 150th career RBI to help Louisiana move to 35-9 overall and 16-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. For the season, Rawls is hitting .298 with eight home runs (tops on the team), 48 RBI (tops on the team), five doubles and three triples heading into a weekend series against Coastal Carolina.
Aubrey Zastoupil, a Pine Tree graduate and Texas Wesleyan junior, was the fourth scoring golfer overall for a Texas Wesleyan University team that dominated the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships. She was seventh overall shooting a three round score of 242. She shot a low-round of 77 in the opening round of three.
Texas Wesleyan shot a 954 for their second conference crown in the last three years. Oklahoma City University took second in conference championships with a 978.
Dakariai Bush (Tatum) ran to a provisional qualifying time in the 110-meter hurdles at the Pittsburg State University Tune-Up. The Harding University sophomore finished the race in 14.36 seconds. He was also the leadoff leg in the Harding 1,600-meter relay.
Justin Benson (White Oak) took 21st in the Southland Conference Championships, which were hosted by the league and held at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney. The Stephen F. Austin State University golfer shot a 230 for 54 holes. He closed with a low round of 71 in the third and final round.
Jordan Dickerson (Mt. Pleasant), a Tarleton State University softball player, had hits in each of the three games in a series with Seattle University. In the 6-4 loss, she smacked a solo homer and scored twice. She was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-2 loss. In the series opener, which was won by Tarleton State 2-1, she was 1-for-3.
Christian Biggs (Tatum) and Aaron Hendrix (Tatum), both Wiley College sophomores, have both played extensively this year. Biggs has started all 20 games and has a batting average of .246. In 61 trips to the plate, he has 15 hits, 15 walks, three RBI and 22 runs scored.
Hendrix, who has played in 18 games, 17 of which were starts, has 10 hits in 49 trips to the plate. Hendrix has two doubles. He also has nine walks, five runs scored, five RBIs and four stolen bases.
Stanley Williams (Tatum) finished 14th in the long jump at the J Fred Duckett Twilight. The Sam Houston State University jumper recorded a leap of 22 feet, 9.25 inches.