Cayman Sutton, a White Oak graduate, and the Northwestern State University volleyball team are on schedule to do something they have not done since 2013 — post a winning record both overall and in the Southland Conference.
Currently, the Lady Demons are 18-8 overall and 10-2 in the Southland Conference after winning two more matches this week.
Sutton was in double figures in assists in both games. In the 3-1 win over Nicholls State University, Sutton had 21 assists and two digs. She had 10 assists and four digs in the 3-0 win over University of New Orleans.
Northwestern State is in second place in the Southland.
■ Denzel Mims (Daingerfield) caught five passes for 99 yards, one of which was a touchdown catch for the Baylor University Bears against West Virginia. With 4:34 left to play in the third quarter, Mims grabbed a 21-yard pass from Charlie Brewer. The touchdown grab ended a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 2:08.
JaMycal Hasty (Longview) carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards for the Bears, while Trestan Ebner (Henderson) contributed on special teams and on the offense. Ebner had seven totes for 14 yards, one catch for 12 yards and one kickoff return for 12 yards.
Blake Lynch (Gilmer) had five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
The Bears, ranked 12th in the country among NCAA Division I-Football Bowl Subdivision Teams, are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
■ SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg) had 32 rushing yards on seven carries as his college team, Southern Arkansas University, lost a 38-21 battle to Ouachita Baptist University. He also caught three passes for 26 yards and one kickoff return for 20 yards.
■ Dee Bowens (Carthage) has played in four games for Sam Houston State University. The sophomore wide receiver has caught 23 passes for 315 yards. Three of his passes were touchdown catches. Sam Houston State is 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Southland Conference.
Ryan Humphries (Sulphur Springs) and Dewaylon Ingram (Carthage) have also put in varsity time for the SHSU Bearkat football team. Humphries, a redshirt freshman, has completed 6-of-11 passes for 68 yards. He also has 48 rushing yards on nine carries and one catch for eight yards. He has thrown one touchdown pass. Ingram has one catch for seven yards, which was a touchdown catch.
■ Jacob Jones (Pine Tree) helped the University of the Ozarks finish fourth in the Hendrix College Classic. Jones competed in two individual events and one relay event. He was fourth in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10 minutes, 31.94 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (5:02.60). He was also a member of the Ozarks 400-yard freestyle relay, which finished fourth in 3:26.64.
■ Kaitlyn Adams (Longview) had five kills, three digs and two block assists, but it was not enough to power Louisiana Tech beyond Middle Tennessee State in a 3-1 loss.