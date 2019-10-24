Cayman Sutton, a White Oak graduate, and the Northwestern State University volleyball team are moving up in the Southland Conference.
By next week at this time, the Northwestern State team will have played Sam Houston State University, which also has a 7-1 Southland mark, and Stephen F. Austin State University, which has a perfect 8-0 worksheet in the Southland.
In their lone match this week, Northwestern State dumped McNeese State University 3-1. Sutton had 21 assists, four digs and two service aces.
Northwestern State had won seven in a row to run its record to 15-7 heading into Thursday’s match.
■ SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg) scored Southern Arkansas University’s third touchdown of the game in their 49-7 triumph over Southeastern Oklahoma State University. With 12:57 to play in the first half, Perkins caught his only pass of the game, a 63-yard touchdown catch. The pass ended a four-play, 94-yard drive in 1:43. It gave SAU a 21-0 lead. He also had five carries for 17 yards.
■ OB Jones (Tatum), a Southern Arkansas University player as well, also scored. Jones scored on one-yard run with 38 seconds to play in the first quarter. It took SAU 2:47 to drive 48 yards on eight plays. It was the game winning touchdown as SAU took a 14-0 lead. Jones finished with 20 rushing yards on six carries.
■ Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) started at fullback for SAU. Antonio Washington (Marshall) had five tackles for the SAU Muleriders. Of his tackles, one was a solo. He was in a tackle for one yard of loss and one quarterback hurry.
Southern Arkansas is 6-1 both overall and in the Great American Conference.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) helped Stephen F. Austin State University extend its volleyball winning streak to 13 matches. Hollas had 15 assists, five kills, three block assists and three digs. She had a hitting percentage of .294.
SFA is 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the Southland.
■ Deldric Shields (Pittsburg), an Angelo State player, returned two kickoffs for 83 yards in Angelo State’s 17-14 win over West Texas State University. He also had one assisted tackle.
■ Keke Chism (Daingerfield), also an Angelo State University football player, caught four passes for 38 yards. Chism also had one carry for eight yards.
Angelo State is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Lone Star Conference.
■ Broderick Washington (Longview) had two solo tackles as his college team, Texas Tech, lost a 34-24 decision to Iowa State University. He also had one quarterback hurry.
■ Manecia Dauden (Longview) had seven digs for Texas College, but it was not enough to power them beyond Central Baptist College, which won a 3-0 decision.
■ Jaquorious Smith (Kilgore), a Texas A&M University-Commerce player, had two tackles, one of which was a solo, in TAMU-Commerce’s 35-21 loss to Tarleton State University, the fourth ranked team among NCAA Division II teams.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) has 70 kills and a .340 hitting percentage for Bethune-Cookman University thus far. The 5-foot-10 junior middle blocker also has 42 blocks (six solos), 16 service aces, 16 digs and eight assists.