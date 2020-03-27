Elijah Trest, a White Oak graduate, did not have any wins or saves for the University of Arkansas this year.
His other numbers, however, were dominant.
But, with a 1.93 earned run average, he was probably well on his way. In 9.1 innings over seven appearances, he allowed two earned runs on seven hits. He fanned 10 and walked three. Opponents were hitting .212 off of Trest.
Jacob Burton (New Diana), also an Arkansas sophomore, appeared in five games. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit for a 4.15 earned run average. He walked seven and struckout six. Opponents were only hitting .077 off of him.
■
Brett McGee (Pittsburg) had a .424 batting average this year for Southern Arkansas. In 23 games, all of which were starts, he had 28 hits (three doubles, nine homers) in 66 trips to the plate. He walked 25 times, drove home 22, scored 22 and stole four bases.
McGee finished with a slugging percentage of .879 and an on-base percentage of .596.
Jacob Womack (Henderson) worked seven innings for Southern Arkansas this year. In four appearances, he allowed six earned runs on six hits for a 7.71 earned run average. He fanned six and walked two. Opponents hit .214 off of the sophomore righty.
■
Tiandre Jackson-Young (Marshall), who played in 30 games and made nine starts for University of Texas at Arlington, averaged 16.8 minutes per game. He has 161 points and 85 rebounds, respective averages of 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
The senior forward also had 15 assists, 13 steals and 11 blocked shots. The 6-4, 200-pound player nailed 60-of-144 from the floor and 9-of-13 from the charity stripe. he connected on 32 triples.
■
Brayden Johnson (Hallsville), a Prairie View A&M University freshman outfielder, hit .291 this year. Johnson, who played in and started 17 games, had 16 hits in 55 trips to the plate. Of his hits, he had three doubles.
In addition, he also had 12 RBIs, eight runs scored, five stolen bases and four walks. He led Prairie View A&M in batting average, hits, doubles, runs scored and RBIs.
■
Brianna Mitchell (Tatum), a Stephen F. Austin State University sophomore guard, scored 70 points and pulled down 33 rebounds this year. In addition to her 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, she also had 39 assists and 29 steals.
■
Jessica Patak (White Oak) was 2-3 with a 2.95 earned average. The Houston Baptist University junior pitcher, who worked 21.1 innings, made eight appearances and five starts. She allowed nine earned runs on 21 hits.
She fanned 15 hitters and walked 15.
■
Sydney Johnson (Spring Hill), a Texas Woman’s University sophomore, played in and started every game this year. Johnson, who hit .246, had 14 hits (four doubles, one homer).
The infielder also had a team-leading 12 walks, seven RBIs and four runs scored. She finished with a slugging percentage of .368 and an on-base percentage of .377.
■
Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Makena Morton (West Rusk) both played for Southern Arkansas this year.
Barber, who worked one inning, allowed one hit. She fanned one and walked one.
Morton had one hit in two trips to the plate. She crossed the plate twice, drove home one run and walked once.
NOTE: This is the 30th and final column of the 2019-2020 school year.