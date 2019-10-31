LeTourneau University claimed its first outright championship of the season recently, winning the American Southwest Conference Preview in the final fall event.
Leading the way for the YellowJackets were a trio of local players — Reed Fisher of Longview, Dalton Northcutt of Hallsville and Landon Oney of New Diana.
The YellowJackets shot 1-under 287 in the final round at The Hideout Golf Club’s par-72, 6,959-yard course to win the title with a 36-hole total of 580. Fisher, who was named the American Southwest Conference’s Golfer of the Week for his performance, fired a 5-under 67 in the second round to capture the individual championship by a stroke at 3-under 141. It was Fisher’s second career win, and his 67 matched a career low — one off the school record.
The YellowJackets overcame McMurry in the final round, recovering from a six-stroke deficit to win by four strokes. McMurry shot 297 Tuesday, a 10-stroke spike from its opening round. Mary Hardin-Baylor finished third in the 10-team, 65-player field.
Northcutt and Oney tied for third at 1-under 143. Northcutt shot par, and Oney put up a 74 in the second round. Northcutt had two birdies and an eagle on the front nine — at one point rising to the top of the board. Oney, the first round leader, had two birdies and 12 pars.
LeTourneau will open the spring at the Howard Payne University Match Play event Feb. 14 in a return to Brownwood.
■ Keke Chism (Daingerfield) caught nine passes for 121 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown pass. With 8:56 to play in the first half, the Angelo State University wide receiver caught the TD pass from Payne Sullins to give his team a 17-7 lead. Chism now has more than 2,000 receiving yards in his college career.
■ Jalen Carr (Longview) was a finalist for the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Southwestern Oklahoma State University defensive player had six tackles (three solos) and two interceptions in SWOSU’s 36-35 loss to Arkansas Tech.
■ Davotrick Dotrey (Longview) also six tackles (two solos) for Southwestern Oklahoma State.
■ Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) caught three passes for 21 yards, one of which was a touchdown catch, as University of Texas lost a 37-27 decision to Texas Christian University. Ingram also had 71 rushing yards on 16 carries.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) had eight kills, three blocks (one solo) and two digs as her college team, Bethune-Cookman University, lost a 3-1 decision to University of Maryland-Eastern Shore. In Bethune-Cookman’s 3-0 loss to Delaware State University, Landreneaux had six digs, three kills and two service aces.
■ Kaitlyn Adams (Longview) helped Louisiana Tech split a pair of matches this week. In a 3-0 loss to University of North Texas, Adams had seven kills and two digs. She hit .250 in the match. In the 3-1 win over Florida International University, Adams had four kills, three block assists and three digs.
■ Gary Wiley (Pine Tree), a Southern Methodist University football player, had three tackles, two of which were solos, as SMU downed University of Houston, 34-31. He also had one quarterback hurry.
■ Traveion Webster (Longview) had a tackle for loss as his college team, University of Louisiana-Monroe, was defeated 52-7 by Appalachian State University.