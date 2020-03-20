Murphy Williams, a Gladewater graduate, will end her sophomore season with the most University of Louisiana-Monroe pitching victories.
As the sun set on the season last week, Williams will end the year with a 5-2 mark. In 51. 1 innings of work, she allowed 27 earned runs on 51 hits for a 3.68 earned run average. She walked 26 and fanned 24. The sophomore led her team in not only victories, but innings pitched and strikeouts as well.
■
Jayden Mount, a Sabine graduate, hit .333 batting average. The 24-game starter had 24 hits with exactly half being for extra bases. She had eight doubles, two triples and two homers. She scored 18 times, drove home 16 runs, walked eight times and stole five bases. She finished with an on-base percentage of .422 and a .583 slugging percentage. In the field, she had 37 putouts, 32 assisted putouts and four errors for a .945 fielding percentage. She led the team in doubles.
■
Taylor Meaux (White Oak) has a .255 batting average for Clarke University. In his 20 games of play, all of which were starts, he has 14 hits in 55 trips to the plate. He has tripled three times and doubled once. He has walked 13 times, scored 13 times, driven home six runs and stolen five bases. He has an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .382.
■
Christian Biggs (Tatum) played extensively for Wiley College this spring. Biggs started all 20 games and had a .246 batting average. In 61 trips to the plate, he has 15 hits, one of which was a double. He has scored 22 times, walked 15 times, driven home three runs and stole two bases. He has an on-base percentage of .432 and slugging percentage of .262. On the hill, Biggs worked 2 1/3 innings and struck out three.
■
Aaron Hendrix (Tatum), also a Wiley College player, had 10 hits (two doubles). The sophomore utility player walked nine times, driven home five runs, scored five times and stole four bases. Hendrix has made 113 putouts, two assisted putouts and nine errors for a 92.7 fielding percentage.
■
Randi Phillips (Harleton) was 2-4 mark on the hill for University of Texas at Arlington. The junior softball pitcher, who worked 27 2/3 innings, allowed 18 earned runs on 33 hits for a 4.55 earned run average. She has walked 13 batters and stuck out 10.
■
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville) and Jordan Dickerson (Mount Pleasant) helped Northwestern State University post a 15-7 overall record this year. They were a perfect 3-0 in the Southland Conference. Hawthorne, who played in and started 16 games, has seven hits (two doubles, one triple). She has seven runs scored, seven walks and three RBIs. Defensively, she has made 21 putouts, 18 assisted putouts and two errors for a .951 fielding percentage. Dickerson, a freshman, has one hit. She has crossed the plate five times, walked four times and driven home a pair of runs.
■
Peyton Blythe (Huges Springs) had six hits (two doubles) for Texas Tech this year. The sophomore outfielder also has eight runs scored, three walks, two stolen bases and one RBI.
■
Dillon Morris (Carthage), a Northwestern State pitcher, worked 3.2 innings this year. He allowed three earned runs on six hits. He has fanned five batters and walked one. Northwestern State is 12-4.
■
Ben DeWoody (Hallsville), a Henderson State University football player, as well as SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg) and Terrell Turman (Sulpher Springs), Southern Arkansas University football players, were all named to the Great American Conference Academic All-Conference team. A total of 414 athletes were named, 149 of which were football players.
To be selected, an athlete must be at least a sophomore in eligibility and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.30. The grade point average is not just for that year, but for their entire academic career.
■
Next week’s College Report will be the final one of the spring. To include players, please email the player’s name, former high school, current four-year college or university and the sport in which the player participates to dan62801@aol.com.