Murphy Williams, a Gladewater graduate, logged the first Sun Belt Conference win for the University of Louisiana-Monroe softball team.
In the 6-3 victory over Georgia Southern University, the sophomore pitcher, who worked four innings, allowed three earned runs on two hits. She walked five and fanned one.
Wiliams also worked 3 1/3 innings in the 9-6 loss to Georgia Southern. She did not suffer the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits. She walked three and struck out two batters. Murphy is 5-2.
Jayden Mount (Sabine), also a ULM softball player, had hits in all three games with Georgia Southern University, but had two multiple hit games. She had her best game in the 4-3 loss to Georgia Southern as she was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a double. In the 6-3 ULM win, she was 2-for-3, scored once and drove home one.
Brett McGee (Pittsburg) helped Southern Arkansas University win a three-game series with Southwestern Oklahoma State University. McGee had hits in both of the wins. In the 13-2 SAU triumph, McGee was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk. He drove home three runs and scored three runs. In the 12-7 SAU victory, he was 2-for-5. He scored two runs, drove home one and stole a base.
Aubrey Zastoupil (Pine Tree), a Texas Wesleyan University golfer, finished 15th at the Bellevue University Spring Break Classic, which was held at the Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels. For 36 holes, she shot a 169. Texas Wesleyan won the team title by 30 strokes, carding a 617.
Elijah Trest (White Oak) worked three innings for University of Arkansas defeated University of South Alabama 5-3. Trest, who allowed only one hit, struck out four and walked two. He did not get the decision.
In the 10-9 win over Grand Canyon University, Trest worked 2/3 of an inning allowing two his and fanning one.
Sydney Johnson (Spring Hill) smacked a solo homer as her college team, Texas Woman’s University, lost a 6-3 battle to Cameron University. Johnson also walked. She was also 1-for-3 and drove home the only run in the 1-0 win over Oklahoma Christian University. She was also 1-for-3 in the 13-0 loss to Cameron.
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall), a University of Texas-Arlington men’s basketball player, scored six points in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, a 63-62 loss to Coastal Carolina University. Jackson-Young, who started and played 18 minutes, also had three rebounds.
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum), a Stephen F. Austin State University player, scored two points and had two steals as SFA downed Sam Houston State University 64-50. Mitchell played 14 minutes.