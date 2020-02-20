Texas Wesleyan University and Aubrey Zastoupil, a Pine Tree graduate, started the spring portion of their season on a winning note.
Zastoupil, a Texas Wesleyan junior, finished in the top 10 at the Claud Jacobs Invitational, taking eighth with a stroke count of 155 for 36 holes. She shot a 77 in the second and final round, after opening with a 78.
She was a big contributing factor for the Rams as they had five golfers in the top 10. Zastoupil was the fourth scoring golfer for the Rams, who shot a winning stroke count of 598. Tyler Junior College was second with a 615, 16 strokes behind Texas Wesleyan.
The outing was hosted by University of Houston at Victoria and held at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria.
■
Erik Owen (White Oak) has a .375 batting average through the first 11 Keiser University games. Owen, who has started every game, has 15 hits (three doubles) in 40 trips to the plate. He also has 13 runs scored, seven RBIs, seven walks and one stolen base. He has a slugging percentage of .450 and an on-base percentage of .490.
Keiser is 8-3 overall and 0-2 in The Sun Conference.
■
A.J. Hendrix (Tatum) was 2-for-5 as his college team, Wiley College, lost a 12-11 decision to Southwestern Assemblies of God. Hendrix drove home a pair of runs and stole two bases.
■
Sydney Johnson (Spring Hill) has a .267 batting average for Texas Woman’s University. Johnson, who has started all 12 games, has eight hits in 30 trips to the plate. The sophomore infielder has three doubles. She has walked seven times, drove home five runs and scored one run.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored six points in Stephen F. Austin State University’s only game of the week, a 58-37 win over University of Central Arkansas. Mitchell, who started and played 23 minutes, also three steals. Stephen F. Austin has won four consecutive games. SFA is 20-4 overall and 13-2 in the Southland Conference.
■
Taylor Meaux (White Oak), a Clarke University player, was 1-for-3 and scored twice in Clarke’s 8-7 win over Midland University. He was also 1-for-3 in Clarke’s 6-0 win over Robert Morris University. Clarke is 9-1.
■
Elijah Trest (White Oak) pitched the final inning for the University of Arkansas in its 12-3 triumph over Eastern Illinois University. Trest, who did not get a decision, did not allow a single earned run or hit. He also did not walk anyone or strike out any batters. Arkansas is 3-0.
■
Makena Morton (West Rusk) was 1-for-2 and scored a run for Southern Arkansas University in a 23-2 blasting of Upper Iowa University.
Brett McGee (Pittsburg), a Southern Arkansas player, was 1-for-5 and scored a run in SAU’s 7-6 victory over Henderson State University. In the 8-5 victory over HSU, he walked twice and scored once.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) scored two points in four minutes of play for the University of Texas at Arlington in its 76-65 win over University of Arkansas at Little Rock.