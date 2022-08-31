Jarvis Sports Information
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Jarvis Christian University men’s and women’s soccer teams head to Oklahoma on Thursday when the men will play at Randall University and the women will play at Oklahoma City University.
MEN
The men’s team is coming off a 2-1 loss to Texas Wesleyan last weekend. The Bulldogs meet Randall, which is 0-2 on the season with losses to Central Baptist College and Oklahoma City. This will be the first meeting in men’s soccer between the schools. The Bulldogs and Saints are slated to kickoff at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Johan Arevalo scored the lone goal of the early season. He had three shots in the game to give him a .333 shooting percentage to start the year.
Axel Guzman and Gerardo Martinez each had two shots on goal in the contest at Texas Wesleyan. Diego Anzaldua, Arevalo, Kyang Dieu Merci, and Sergio Escareno all registered one shot on goal in the game.
“We are going to play Randall for the first time ever in men’s soccer,” JCU Soccer Head Coach David Martinez said. “It will be a new challenge as the guys go out and try to get the first win of the season on the road.”
WOMEN
The women are looking to turn things around after a 7-3 loss to Texas Wesleyan to open the season. The women will face Oklahoma City at 5 PM on Thursday at Brian Harvey Field. The Stars are 2-0 to start the season with wins against Bethany College and Randall.
This will be the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Stars in women’s soccer. The Stars took a 3-1 win in Oklahoma City last year.
Emmalee Lopez, Kayla Ochoa, and Gabriela Benavides each scored a goal in the first game of the season. Lopez and Benavides both had two shots, while Ochoa had one.
Benavides recorded two shots on goal in the match at Texas Wesleyan. Leslie Guereca, Brisa Ibarra, Lopez, and Ochoa all had one shot on goal. The team finished with nine shots and six shots on goal.
“The women’s team played in Oklahoma City last year and lost, so our returning players and newcomers are trying to go back up there to get the win and tie them in our series,” Martinez said. “We are excited to be able to play Oklahoma City again this year and we hope it can become an annual affair.”