ATHENS - A new era of Kilgore College women’s basketball program is fast approaching, and new head coach Stephanie Williams is excited for the road ahead.
“Kilgore loves their athletics,” Williams said of what intrigued her about the role at Kilgore College. “Athletic director Courtney Pruitt, she’s coming from [NCAA] Division I. She wants everything to be first class and top tier. Our football program is good and our men’s [basketball] program is good. For me, it’s motivating because now I want our women’s [program] to be just as good.”
The seventh head coach in Lady Rangers’ basketball history is familiar with NJCAA Region XIV because she led Bossier Parish Community College to a 15-14 record and 8-10 conference record during the 2021-2022 season.
One of the players that will help bridge the gap is sophomore forward Ma’Kaila “Seed” Lewis (5-10 from West Dale, Louisiana), who played for Williams at Bossier Parish Community College.
“She has been a tremendous help,” Williams’ said of Lewis’ contribution to the team this offseason. “She’s a leader for me. If we come in and get our work done, and bring enthusiasm, then we get in and get out. She gives them that pep talk. It’s been great to have her on board.”
Kilgore will also lean on three former East Texas high school standouts, including sophomore guard/forward Alyssia Thorne (5-10) from Tyler Legacy, freshman guard/forward Jakiyah Bell (5-8) from Gladewater and freshman guard/forward Nyla Inmon (6-0) from Tyler Legacy.
"It's great," Williams said of the local talent. "[Jakiyah] has been on board, locked in, and buys into everything that we ask of her. My two Tyler kids as well, and they want to represent for East Texas basketball."
Rounding out the KC roster are Aaliyah Davis (5-7) from El Paso, DejaRae Thomas (5-5) from Red Oak, Jarahle Daniels (5-7) from Fairfield, Emmia Johnson (5-6) from New Orleans, Jermia Green (5-7) from Houston, Kamryn Gibson (5-9) from Dallas, Jazmyn Sostand (5-11) from Beaumont and Aylanna Winn (6-1) from Alexandria, Louisiana.
Williams expects a competitive road ahead, and that was evident when the Region XIV Conference Coaches Women’s Poll was released at Wednesday morning’s Region XIV Conference Media Tipoff at Trinity Valley Community College’s Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center.
Williams’ Kilgore College program received 48 votes on the preseason poll, so it found itself in the fourth spot. The Lady Rangers finished last season with a 21-11 overall record and a 10-8 conference mark, and advanced to the opening round of the Region XIV Tournament.
“I have weekly goals for us,” Williams said of how she plans on developing her team throughout the season. “We focus more on us. What can we control, and what will help us in the long run to win?”
Trinity Valley Community College topped the poll with 76 votes, and also received four first-place votes. Blinn College led the conference with five first-place votes, but settled in at second place with 75 total votes.
Angelina College appeared in third place with 54 total votes, and defending NJCAA Division I national champion Tyler Junior College followed Kilgore College in fifth place with 46 votes.
Rounding out the conference was sixth-place Paris Junior College’s 41 votes, seventh-place Jacksonville College’s 30 votes, eighth-place Panola College’s 25 votes, and ninth-place Coastal Bend College’s 10 votes.
Kilgore College will tip off its upcoming season during a 6 p.m. non-conference home game against East Texas Baptist University at B.E. Masters Gymnasium on Nov. 1.
A little over a month later, the Lady Rangers will refocus for a 16-game Region XIV conference schedule that begins with a road game at Paris Junior College on Dec. 7, and ends with a road game at Panola College on March 4.
The team will also be pumped to play longtime rival Tyler Junior College in a home conference game on Jan. 14 and in a road league game on Feb. 15.