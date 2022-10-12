ATHENS - A 31-win season and second straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament lifted expectations again for the Kilgore College Rangers, who were a unanimous pick to win the East Zone on Wednesday at the Region XIV Conference Media Tip-Off.
The event was held at Trinity Valley Community College's Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center. It was the second year in a row coaches picked KC to win the conference title.
Kilgore received all 14 first-place votes and earned 98 points in the poll, conducted by the league's coaches. Navarro was second with 65 points, followed by Trinity Valley (64), Tyler (58), Bossier Parish (42) and Paris and Panola with 32 points apiece.
The Rangers carved out a 31-3 record a year ago, earning the Region XIV Conference championship and an Elite Eight appearance in the national tournament at Hutchinson, Kansas.
Veteran head coach Brian Hoberecht, starting his 23rd season overall and his 15th at Kilgore College, welcomes back just three players from last year's squad, but all three saw action in nearly every game.
"We have three players back who saw a lot of minutes last season," Hoberecht said. "DaVeon Thomas is arguably the best junior college player in the nation, and we have my son Isaac and Tobias Roland. Tobias has been out, but hope to have him back by the end of the week."
Thomas (6-1, 190, Columbia, South Carolona) played in all 34 games last season and averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal. Isaac Hoberecht (6-1, 160, Carl Junction, Missouri) played in 33 games and averaged six points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal per contest, and Roland (6-3, 200, Oklahoma City) saw action in 32 games - averaging 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Rounding out the roster are Tyree Davis (6-7, 200, Houston), C.J. Luster (6-3, 165, Denton), Terrance Dixon (6-8, 200, Phoenix, Arizona), Kingsley Ijeoma (6-8, 200, Houston), Michael Miller (6-5, 175, Oak Hills, California), Thomas Hattaway (6-5, 160, Kilgore), Julian Kiett (6-3, 170, Columbia, South Carolina), Mamadou Gueye (7-1, 190, Senegal), Dorian Benford (6-10, 220, Chicago), Joe Manning (6-3, 180, Shreveport) and Drew Crippen (6-3, 180, Mansfield).
Hoberecht said the conference, as usual, will provide the Rangers with a challenge once league play kicks off.
"From a parity standpoint, the league is very good from top to bottom," he said.
KC won its first 17 games last season before falling in Game 18 by one point (65-64) at Navarro. The Rangers then won three in a row, fell at home to Bossier Paris in overtime (109-101) and then closed out the regular season with seven straight wins.
Kilgore defeated Bossier Parish (71-65), Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-51) and Lee (72-55) at the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Jacksonville, and defeated South Plains (56-498) to open the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The season ended with a 76-65 loss to Triton College.
NOTES: Hoberecht has a 275-150 record at Kilgore College and a 431-244 record overall as a head coach ... KC will open the season at home on Nov. 4 against Brookhaven with a 6 p.m. contest and will host the KC Classic Nov. 18-19 - taking on Howard at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 and McLennan at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 ... The Region XIV Conference opener is set for Nov. 30 at home against Coastal Bend - a 5:30 p.m. contest ... Lee earned 10 first-place votes and 94 points overall in the South Zone preseason poll. Blinn got three first-place votes and tied with Lamar State with 73 points. Angelina was picked fourth with 60 points, followed by Coastal Bend with 37, Jacksonville with one first-place vote and 31 points and Victoria with 24 points.