KILGORE - A pattern emerged early here on Saturday.
The No. 13 Kilgore College Rangers, taking a break from Southwest Junior Football Conference action by hosting Southern University-Shreveport, let a relentless, opportunistic defense set things up with turnovers and the KC offense cashed in to the tune of a 65-12 win at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The KC defense forced eight turnovers - five interceptions and three fumbles - and came away with seven sacks and 16 total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Kilgore allowed minus 13 rushing yards, and while Southern quarterback Tydre Malone did complete 17 of 34 passes for 354 yards and a couple of scores, he was picked off by five different Rangers and most of the thefts ended scoring threats for the Jaguars and led to points for Kilgore.
The Rangers rolled up 431 total yards offensively, with Donerio Davenport carryingg 15 times for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Three KC quarterbacks completed 9 of 21 passes for 241 yards. Judah Holtzclaw was 4 of 6 for 125 yards, all in a couple of second-half series.
Derrick Martin had a huge day for the KC defense with two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Michael Jones, Ta'Vonn alexander, Edric Whitley, Joe Cadette and Derek Burns all came away with sacks. DaMarcus Crosby had a fumble recovery, and Whitley, Jemari Seals, Dakerric Hobb, Jaheim Patterson and Daryius Brown had interceptions.
Special teams also had a big day for the Rangers, with Willie McCoy returning the second half's opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and Chris Baldazo kicking field goals of 46, 46 and 40 yards.
Davenport scored on a 20-yard run early in the game to give Kilgore a lead it would never relinquish. After Malone connected with Dre Robinson on a 12-yard scoring toss late in the first to make it a 7-6 contest after a blocked PAT, the Rangers reeled off 28 unanswered points on TD runs of 45, 3 and 9 yards by Davenport and 17 yards by Mason Courtney.
A Malone 11-yard TD pass to Robinson with 1:42 left in the half made it a 35-12 contest, but Baldazo booted his first 46-yard field goal to make it 38-12 at the break and then McCoy went the distance with the second half's opening kickoff to boost the lead to 45-12.
Trae Epps scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to give KC a 52-12 lead heading into the final 15 minutes, and the Rangers got two more field goals by Baldazo and a 4-yard TD run by Kaden Meredith to make the final 65-12.
The Rangers (4-2) return to conference action next week with a road trip to Athens to face Trinity Valley Community College.