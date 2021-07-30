The next step in college football conference realignment is expected to take place this morning when the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are expected to formally accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference.
The University of Texas is holding a "Special Called Meeting of the UT System Board of Regents" at 9 a.m., where one of the subjects to be discussed is "discussion and possible appropriate action regarding athletic contracts and athletic conference membership matters."
The board meetings at Texas and Oklahoma come one day after the 14 SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners. Earlier in the week, UT and OU formally notified the SEC they were seeking "an invitation for membership" beginning July 1, 2025.
"I would like to thank (Texas A&M) for voting for us," said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT system and a former state senator and Tyler mayor, at an event in East Texas last night.
