Spring Hill’s Aaron Collier, the anchor for a Panther defense that held opponents to 52 points per game, was named Defensive Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Basketball Team for 2020-21.
Collier averaged 11 defensive rebounds per game in district play, and held the man he was guarding to less than 42% shooting from the floor.
Jaymond Jackson and Colton Taylor of Lindale shared Most Valuable Player honors. Cumberland Academy’s Ethan Montgomery was the Offensive MVP, and Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht was named Newcomer of the Year. Chris Grotemat of Lindale earned Coach of the Year honors.
The team was selected by the district’s coaches.
First TeamKayden Miller, Spring Hill; Thomas Hattaway, Kilgore; Jake Thompson, Kilgore; C.J. Ingram, Kilgore; Bryson Collins, Henderson; Devin Phillips, Henderson; Carter Brooks, Bullard; Trevor Adkins, Bullard; Jared JOnes, Chapel Hill; Walter Smith, Lindale; Colby Wood, Lindale
Second TeamTyrese Jones, Spring Hill; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill; Javoria Easley, Kilgore; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson; Owen Thompson, Bullard; Derek Garces, Bullard; Drake Kress, Bullard; Keviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill; Justin Farris, Lindale; Ryder Johnson, Lindale; Jaylon Gray, Cumberland Academy; Micah Robinson, Cumberland Academy
Honorable MentionSpring Hill: Cameron Rhodes, Curtis Crowe, Marshall Lipsey, Easton Ballard; Chapel Hill: Ashtin Watkins, Tyson Berry, Jarrell Hunter, Amorrian Ford, Deuce McGregor; Bullard: Hayden Medley, Riley Wood, Cooper Callaway; Henderson: Deuce Davis, Austin Berry; Cumberland Academy: Ivan Mendez, Josh Herrera; Lindale: Taegan Terry.
Academic All-DistrictSpring Hill: Jax Stovall, Luke Hurst, Tyrese Jones, Kayden Miller, Brennan Ferguson, Marshall Lipsey, Easton Ballard, James Thomas, Noah Beckett, Aaron Collier; Kilgore: Thomas Hattaway, Jake Thompson, Ethan Drury; Chapel Hill: Jared Jones, Tyson Berry; Bullard: Carter Brooks, Drake Kress; Henderson: Deuce Davis, Trust Carson, Devin Phillips, Tobaius Jackson, Austin Berry, Dedrick Jackson; Cumberland Academy: Ivan Mendez; Lindale: Josh Mahannah, Colton Taylor, Walter Smith, Jaymond Jackson, Ryder Johnson, Colby Wood, Taegan Terry, Wake Thrasher-Evers, Justin Farris, Airik Williams, Colton Widemon, Noe Vela