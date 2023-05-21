Before Gregg Popovich got to the point of what he really wanted to talk about last month, the slaughter of innocents, he first took offense to questions of whether the pending game against the Dallas Mavericks would be his last as a Spur. The oldest NBA head coach ever at 74, Pop reacted as if a line had been crossed by his inquisitors.
Never mind that he’s won five titles and made the Naismith Hall of Fame and the Spurs have been irrelevant since Kawhi Leonard deserted the Alamo.
Time to raise a glass of Chateau d’Yquem and call it a career?
Not if Pop’s rejuvenated by another generational talent – the third No. 1 pick in franchise history, no less – as well as a dozen other first-rounders over the next seven drafts to be parsed by the league’s best-run organization.
And then there’s the Mavs.
Let’s just be nice and say the Spurs’ future looks exploding-sun brighter, and who would have seen that coming last summer?
Compared with the Spurs, the Mavs are, indeed, unlucky in the lottery. Unlucky by any measure, actually. Only Minnesota has had worse fate. It’s not just that Dallas has never moved up in the lottery; six times, they’ve moved backward.
Meanwhile, the Spurs’ further good fortune this month means they’ll end up with the prize of the draft, Victor Wembanyama, already being compared with Tim Duncan and David Robinson and coming out on top, as preposterous as that sounds. Monsieur Wemby hasn’t even taken a Joel Embiid elbow to the ribcage yet. For that matter, maybe he’s the next Kristaps Porzingis. Given his numbers and the hoopla, though, you’ve got to like his chances, especially with the Spurs.
Because those five Larry O’Briens weren’t just a matter of luck.
Not only has Pop, one of the two or three best coaches ever, proven to be good with big men, the Spurs have piled up some nice talent in Wembanyama’s considerable shadow. They’ve also got room to grow their roster. According to spotrac.com, they have twice as much cap space available as the Mavs.
Not to mention all those picks, which they can keep, as usual, or use as trade capital.
The question for the Spurs is whether they try to contend now or tank again and take their chances in the lottery once more.
In contrast, the Mavs, as usual, are in win-now mode. The style has generated a title and some fun basketball this century, but it’s not exactly the NBA model. Stepping back occasionally allows you to restock your roster with youth and watch it develop while clearing cap space until you’re ready to contend again.
The Mavs famously turned up their noses at the draft for years, saying they didn’t want to “babysit” kids. Sometimes their draft slot made it hard to argue. But occasionally you find good players in odd places. Not all of the Spurs’ best players have been perched atop the draft. Tony Parker was a 28th pick; Manu Ginobili, 57th.
In 2011, the Spurs acquired Kawhi, the 15th pick, in a draft-day trade with the Pacers, who got George Hill in return.
Think the Pacers would like a do-over?
The Spurs have a model for the kind of player they want: smart, unselfish, tough. Those working-class types sometimes slip through cracks.
Mark Cuban prefers ready-made superstars, Kyrie Irving being the latest example. Re-signing him is their top priority, as it probably should be. At least to a point. I mean, how much do they want him? Do they really give him more than three years? Do they get caught bidding against themselves? An untenable situation.
Nico Harrison says everything starts with resolving the Kyrie question. Once that’s settled, the Mavs must do a better job filling out their roster than they did last year. Shouldn’t be hard, seeing as how last summer was pretty much an unmitigated disaster.
Besides watching Jalen Brunson walk, Nico traded for a center, Christian Wood, that Jason Kidd clearly didn’t want.
Once again, let me reference the Spurs’ manner of doing business. For one thing, Pop and R.C. Buford have been teammates for more than 30 years. Each knows how the other works. They have a system. As Pop reiterated last month, they all get to express their views on personnel matters. Once a decision is made, though, that’s it. Everyone’s on board.
Probably unfair to compare the Spurs’ front office with the Mavs’, given the years Pop and Buford have on them. No idea how long the troika of Cuban, Nico and Kidd lasts, but I’ll stick my neck out and say it won’t be three decades. Twist my arm, and I wouldn’t put it past the 2025-26 season, when Luka has an option.
Maybe sooner, if Luka doesn’t like what he sees.
My guess is Pop will still be coaching in ‘26, if his health and humor hold out. The play of Monsieur Wemby should help with the latter. The Spurs look like they’re getting started again, an elixir for old GOATs.