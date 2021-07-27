Zach Conde, a standout on the mound, at the plate and on the infield for the Hawkins Hawks in 2021, headed up a group of seven area players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball Team on Tuesday.
Conde earned second team All-State honors as a pitcher and was also named as an honorable mention selection at shortstop.
He's joined on the team by Hawkins teammate Jeramy Torres, a second team outfielder, as well as honorable mention selections Daxton Etheredge of Beckville (catcher), Carter Smith of Union Grove (catcher), Cannon Cowan of Union Grove (first base), Tyler Bryan of Beckville (shortstop) and Colby Davidson of Beckville (third base).
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Conde went 10-2 on the mound for Hawkins this past season, earning two saves and compiling a 0.88 earned run average. He struck out 109 while also hitting .432 with a home run, nine doubles, seven triples, 43 RBI and 31 runs scored.
Torres hit .420 with two doubles, three triples, 33 RBI and 36 runs scored. Etheredge was a .476 hitter with six doubles, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored while throwing out five runners attempting to steal and picking off a pair of runners.
Smith hit .393 with four doubles, 17 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Cowan was a .373 hitter with a home run, eight doubles, two triples, 33 RBI and 14 steals. Davidson belted five home runs while hitting .432 with 44 RBI, 12 doubles and 32 runs scored, and Bryan finished with a .446 average, three home runs, 30 RBI, 10 doubles and 27 runs scored.