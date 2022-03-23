Longview has been an elite team through the 2022 high school girls soccer season, so it has already earned a 20-2-1 record and an undefeated District 15-5A championship, and will be a force to be reckoned with once its Class 5A postseason run begins on Friday.
The Lady Lobos will host Nacogdoches in a 6 p.m. contest at Lobo Stadium.
“This team has been special all year,” said Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy. “[The players] refuse to lose, and keep finding ways to win games. We have had games where we coasted through the entire game, games where it was a dogfight up until the very end, and games where we had to come from behind and score a goal or two to tie and win. This team just doesn’t quit, and keeps finding ways to get the ball in the net.”
Multiple players have stepped up to advance their Longview team to this point of the season. The production of both junior midfielder Karen Juarez and sophomore sweeper Jolette Ontiveros have impressed Coach Bellamy, but other athletes have also played a role for the Lady Lobos. That was evident in the come-from-behind 2-1 district finale win against Pine Tree on March 14 because Caroline Snyder assisted on DeNaucia Johnson’s goal before her game-winning score.
“Karen Juarez has played amazing to the point that I can’t take her off the field,” said Bellamy. “And Jolette Ontiveros has stepped in and done an amazing job. She is a big reason that we only allowed five goals in district. If we break down, she tends to clean it up. That’s just two [players], but all the girls have stepped up, played extremely well, and made plays when they had to make them. It’s been a fun team to watch.”
All of the success on Longview’s current resume led to a playoff-opening home game.
“I think it’s extremely cool,” Bellamy said of launching his team’s playoff run at home. “There is a thing as home field advantage. I’m excited that we get to play at home, and our fans don’t have to travel to see a game. It’ll be fun. These seniors get one more game at home.”
The Longview Lady Lobos have battled Nacogdoches on the pitch in every season since 2019, so it is very familiar with its first playoff opponent, and will be ready for everything that the Lady Dragons will try to throw at them.
“Their coach [Kendra Lockett] played a whole different game plan last year than this year,” said Bellamy. “Going into this game, we are preparing for her to play either style of soccer that we’ve seen in the past.”
“She can play an open game of soccer where they’re trying to counter at everything that you do, or I have seen her play a really defensive form of soccer where they put a lot of people back on defense, try to keep the game scoreless, and try to score on a counter or breakaway,” he continued. “Both those styles of play, you have to attack it from a different standpoint. If they throw something else at us, I hope we’ll be ready to adjust.”
Along with the right preparation, there is plenty of motivation on the Longview side to try and defend its 4-1 Lady Lobo Showcase tournament win against Nacogdoches from January 20.
“Our girls have complete confidence going into the game,” Bellamy said of this week’s matchup. “They know this is a team that they played, and they know that they beat them before.”