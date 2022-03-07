Maurice Cook and Robert Bero, longtime coaches in Longview, along with former Lufkin High School standout Reggie McNeal, headed up the Class of 2022 Hall of Honor recipients honored by the East Texas Coaches Association at Saturday's annual banquet.
Other honorees included Paul Reynolds of East Texas Sports Center/BSN (Distinguished Service Award) and football official (Longview Chapter) Jim Cranford.
The Class of 2022 was recognized at a banquet on Saturday at the Holiday Inn-North — Infinity Event Center in Longview.
Cook began his career at Forest Park Middle School in Longview, and later coached at L.D. Bell before spending 10 seasons at Pine Tree High School and three years at Spring Hill.
Bero coached at Longview High School from 1988-99, compiling a 92-38-3 record and leading the Lobos to a state title game appearance in 1997. He is third all-time on the Lobo coaching list for wins behind John King (197-43) and Doug Cox (120-34-4).
Bero later coached at Spring Hill and was an assistant at Gilmer.
McNeal led Lufkin to a state championship in 2001. He played four seasons at Texas A&M, and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2006 National Football League Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent time in the NFL and the Canadian Football League.