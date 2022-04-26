SAN ANTONIO - Spring Hill's Zach Couch won twice on Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament to earn a berth in Wednesday's Class 4A singles state championship tennis match.
Couch will take on Justin Koth of Boerne at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Annemarie Tennis Center.
Couch won his quarterfinal match against Brodie Reed of Lake Belton (6-1, 6-4) and then knocked off Corpus Christi Tulosa-Midway's Damian Rosas in 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 fashion to advance to the title match.
Koth defeated Payne Brock of Burkburnett (6-2, 6-1) and Emilio Rodriguez of Lindale (6-1, 6-1) to reach the championship match.
In Class 3A mixed doubles, the White Oak team of Reese Saccoccio and Jacob Gibbs fell in the quarterfinals to Little River Academy's Amelia Powell and Parker Fossett (6-2, 6-0).
In Class 3A doubles, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Braden Buchanan and Vincent Rodriguez defeated Ashton Palacio and Patrick Lambert of Ingram Moore in a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3 quarterfinal marathon and fell in the semifinals to Levi Weertman and Tobi Ellis of Peaster, 6-3, 7-6 (0).