PROSPER - The China Spring Cougars earned a trip to the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament with a pair of 3-2 wins over the Carthage Bulldogs in a Class 4A Region III regional final series.
China Spring won in walk off fashion on Thursday in extra frames, and survived another extra-inning game on Friday that saw Carthage load the bases in the bottom of the eighth before coming up short.
On Friday, Trace Necessary tripled and drove in a run, Brayden Faulkner doubled and Jase Garrett and Bryce Tabor added RBI for China Spring. Gage McCloud struck out seven, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 7.2 innings and Necessary finished the game on the hill for the Cougars.
Connor Cuff doubled twice and drove in both Carthage runs in the loss. Ty Chambers added a double and a single, scoring once. Braden Smith doubled, and Javarian Roquemore and Brooks Brewster both singled. Braeden Wade struck out four, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in eight innings for the Bulldogs.
In Thursday's series-opener, Tabor doubled and drove in two runs for the Cougars. Kolby Killough struck out 10 with two walks and one earned run allowed in seven innings, and Marcus Rosales worked one frame with two strikeouts and a walk - giving up one unearned run.
Noah Paddie doubled and singled, and Braden Smith singled twice in the loss for Carthage. Todd Register added a triple, Cuff doubled and drove in a run and Brewster and Cade Moore both chipped in with hits.
Javarian Roquemore fanned nine, walked five and did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings. Matthew Smith struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in two frames.