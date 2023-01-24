Union Grove’s Colton Cowan and Hawkins’ Jordyn Warren earned Longview News-Journal Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Jan. 16-21.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Cowan averaged 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks as Union Grove improved to 13-10 overall and 5-1 in district play with wins over Harleton (73-37) and Linden-Kildare (61-23.
He finished the week 17 of 29 from the floor and 14 of 15 from the free throw line, opening the week with 35 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block against Harleton and closing out the week with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks against Linden-Kildare.
Warren averaged 27 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds as Hawkins remained unbeaten in district play (8-0) with wins over Ore City (63-8) and Big Sandy (84-10).
Warren scored 21 points to go along with eight steals, six assists and two rebounds against Ore City and finished with 33 points, four steals, four assists and four rebounds against Big Sandy.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Hawkins’ Taetum Smith had 15 points and eight steals against Ore City, and teammate Laney Wilson finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists against Big Sandy.
Union Grove’s Gracie Stanford knocked down nine 3-pointers in wins over Harleton and Linden-Kildare, scoring 13 and 25 in the two games for the Lady Lions.
BOYS
Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans averaged 16 points and six rebounds in games against Texas High and Whitehouse. He scored 20 to go along with seven rebounds against Texas High and had a 12/5 night against Whitehouse.
Mount Pleasant’s Kelcey Morris averaged 16 points, four assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 65% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range in wins over Marshall and Tyler. In the win over Tyler on Friday, Morris surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Teammate Carter Chism averaged 11.5 points, four assists and 3.5 steals per game, hitting on 63% of his 3-point attempts, in two games.
White Oak’s Zac Jacyno averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in two games last week.
Harmony’s Boston Seahorn averaged 24.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in losses to Winnsboro and Mineola last week. He scored 23 points and added seven rebounds against Winnsboro and had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals against Mineola.
Against Mineola, the junior standout eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
Sabine’s Hudson McNatt had 11 points in a 71-49 win over Gladewater and dropped in 24 points in a 46-31 road win against New Diana.
Avinger’s Nathan McIntyre scored 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists in a 61-31 win over Bloomburg and added 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in 56-52 win over Yantis.
TABC POLLS
BOYS
Mount Pleasant (5) an Lufkin (16) in Class 5A are the largest East Texas schools ranked in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches weekly polls.
In Class 4A, Sulphur Springs (11), Bullard (13), Center (17) and Chapel Hill (18) are on the list, while Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8), Central Heights (18), Diboll (19), Mineola (23) and Tatum (24) are ranked in Class 3A and the 2A poll includes Timpson (3), Martin’s Mill (7), Douglass (8), North Hopkins (9), Big Sandy (10), Grapeland (17), Frankston (20) and Beckville (24).
Heading up the classifications are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
For private schools, Brook Hill is No. 7 in 4A, T.K. Gorman No. 9 in 3A and Trinity School of Texas No. 8 in 2A.
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant (13) in 5A, North Lamar (16), Van (21) and Canton (22) in 4A, Winnsboro (9), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (11), Huntington (2) and Central Heights (25) in 3A and Chireno (4), Tenaha (5), LaPoynor (9) and Timpson (20) in 2A are the ranked East Texas teams this week.
San Antonio Clark in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, Nocona in 2A and Huckabay in Class A are this week’s top-ranked teams.
Tyler’s Grace Community School is ranked No. 7 among TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A schools.