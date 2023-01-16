From Staff and Wire Reports
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tom Brady curse is over, and the Dallas Cowboys are no longer the team that can’t win a playoff game on the road.
Dak Prescott turned in a nearly flawless game, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for one score as the Cowboys earned a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in an NFC Wild Card game at Raymond James Stadium.
The win is the first for Dallas in a road playoff game since the Cowboys defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 17, 1993. Thirty-one of the 53 players on the current Dallas roster weren’t born then.
Monday’s win was also the first for Dallas against Brady, who had won all seven of his previous meetings against Dallas – including a 19-3 decision in this year’s season opener.
After back-to-back three-and-out possessions to open the game. Dallas drove 80 yards in seven plays and got on the board with a 22-yard TD pass from Prescott to Dalton Schultz.
Tampa Bay drove to the Dallas five on its next possession, but Jayron Kearse intercepted Brady in the end zone and Prescott drove the Cowboys 80 yards in 15 plays – scoring on a 1-yard run for a 12-0 lead after a missed PAT by Brett Maher.
Maher missed his first four PATs before finally connecting after Dallas’ fifth TD of the game.
An 11-yard TD pass from Prescott to Schultz put Dallas in front 18-0, and the Cowboys took a 24-0 lead on its first drive of the second half with a 2-yard TD pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup.
Tampa Bay got on the board with a 30-yard touchdown strike from Brady to Julio Jones on the final play of the third quarter, but Dallas put things away with an 18-yard TD pass from Prescott to Cee Dee Lamb on a fourth-and-4 situation.
Brady hit tight end Cameron Brate for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 2:04 left and then connected with Mike Evans for two points to make the final 31-14.
Prescott finished the night 25 of 33 through the air for 305 yards and four touchdowns to go along with the one rushing score.
Schultz caught seven passes for 95 yards and the two TDs.
Dallas will visit San Francisco in an NFC Divisional game Sunday.