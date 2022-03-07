Connor Cox helped the Longview Lobos win games with his bat and by sacrificing his body. Tucker Tittle turned in a dominant outing on the mound.
For their efforts, Cox is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Tittle earned ET Pitcher of the Week honors for games played Feb. 28 through March 5.
Cox hit .466 for the week with a pair of home runs, a triple, eight RBI, four walks and one hit by pitch. He blasted two home runs and drove in five in an 8-2 win over El Dorado, Arkansas in the Border Battle up in Texarkana. That came one day after helping the Lobos walk off wit ha 5-4 win over Fort Smith Northside when he was hit by a pitch to end things.
In eight games this season, Cox is hitting at a .455 clip with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.
Tittle pitched a complete-game gem against Gilmer, striking out 17 and giving up no runs on one hit in a 2-0 win. Tittle is 1-0 on the year with a 0.00 earned run average, 24 strikeouts and five walks in 11 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Longview's Tucker Gary worked eight innings, allowing no runs while striking out four, walking four and giving up four hits. Teammate Bradley Bridges pitched seven innings, giving up no runs while striking out six, walking three and giving up just two hits.
Spring Hill's Easton Ballard worked six innings against Van, allowing no runs on two his with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
Pittsburg's John Cummings worked six innings, earning a win and a save. He struck out nine, walked two and did not allow an earned run on three hits.
New Diana's Ethan Adkisson worked six innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out six and issuing no walks.
HITTING
Pine Tree's Collin Estes hit .571 (8-for-14) for the week with two doubles, two triples, six runs scored, two RBI, one walk and a 1.529 OPS.
Spring Hill's Jax Stovall hit .562 with a double, five RBI, five runs scored, two stolen bases and no strikeouts. Teammate Marshall Lipsey hit .500 with a .588 on base percentage, a triple eight runs scored, three walks, five stolen bases and no strikeouts.
Hallsville's Matt Houston went 10-for-19 at the plate with a home run, double, five RBI and two runs scored in six games.
Pittsburg's Brayden Bolton went 7-for-16 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, six RBI, six walks and 10 runs scored.
West Rusk's Will Jackson had a home run, three triples, two singles, two stolen bases, a walk, four runs scored and four RBI.
New Diana's Ethan Adkisson hit .421 for the week with two RBI. Teammate Austin Kerns hit .385 with two doubles, four RBI, three walks and a hit by pitch. He had two walk-off doubles on the same day at the Kilgore Oil Belt Tournament to defeat Palestine and Hardin-Jefferson.
Hughes Springs freshman Trenton Pemberton went 7-for-12 at the dish with two doubles, two home runs, a triple, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, two walks and a hit by pitch.
Jacksonville's Coen Devillier went 7-for-11 in the Grand Saline Tournament with a walk-off double against Chisum.