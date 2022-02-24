This Saturday and Sunday will be the last weekend of the annual crappie restriction “season.”
If you can make it, you can still take advantage on Monday which will be the finale.
The statewide crappie minimum length limit is 10 inches, and the daily bag limit is 25 fish. Each year from Dec. 1 until the last day of February on Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines, the restrictions/limits change. During this time frame, anglers must retain the first 25 fish caught and there is no minimum length limit.
It sounds odd but the rule change came from the winter habits of the crappie.
Each winter, massive schools of shad migrate to the deepest water available. Following these schools are schools of predatory fish. Bass, catfish and yellow bass will all follow these mobile buffets. Of course the crappie are the biggest player in the shad sweepstakes, well, other than the crappie anglers. During this time of year a limit of 25 can be caught in as long as it takes to reel them in.
Crappie reeled in too quickly from these depths (30-40 feet) do not have time to decompress and do not survive. So many sub 10 inch fish could be seen floundering at the surface until a seagull, cormorant or Bald eagle scooped them up. The anglers legally had to release any fish under 10 inches but it was damaging the resource.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department heard the concerns and implemented the three-month changes.
It works roughly the same at either lake.
Idle around with the electronics looking for the shad and that’s about it. The fish will find the shad and if you are marking bait and not catching fish, move on to the next spot. Some prefer minnows and others are jig purists. I prefer what the fish prefer. There are days that will allow a minnow or two fishing while casting a jig.
Other days the action will be so fast and furious, only one rod can be managed. The trips I have made this year seem to produce larger fish. The easy limits did not plague me either. We managed a couple of 2 person limits twice but it took a large part of the day. There were several thumpers in each trip with a few in the 2-pound range. These type “slabs” are what crappie anglers dream of and both lakes have plenty.
As of this writing the crappie were still lit up but the cold front may change the conditions. Even if its cold the crappie still bite, the anglers just have to dress warm and bring along a heater.