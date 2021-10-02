WHITE OAK - Spring Hill's Nick Bodenheimer, White Oak's Lizzy Still and Nacogdoches' Lesly Vega took top individual honors on Friday at White Oak's Dash for the Derrick Invitational Cross Country.
Bodenheimer won the varsity boys division with a time of 15:20.39. Still was the Class 1A-4A varsity girls champ with a time of 10:14.83, and Vega clocked in at 20:44.02 to win the 5A-6A varsity girls championship.
Henderson, with 65 points, was the varsity boys team champion, followed by Longview (76), Nacogdoches (109), Spring Hill (116), Chapel Hill (163), Sabine (182), Hawkins (186), West Rusk (262), Carthage (289), All Saints (340), Daingerfield (428) and Ore City (442).
Bullard captured the 1A-4A varsity girls team title with 82 points, followed by DeKalb (100), Sabine (120), Carthage (138), Henderson (143), Spring Hill (200), Hawkins (249), Ore City (252) and Daingerfield (287).
Chapel Hill, led by Milla Johansen with a time of 11:58.65, won the JV girls team title with 26 points. Carthage was second (68), Henderson third (96) and Tyler High fourht (119).
Henderson won the JV boys team title with 30 points, followed by Sabine (66), Bullard (81), Nacogdoches (160) and New Diana (191). Miguel Brown of Chapel Hill had a time of 10:06.27 for the individual title. Cesar Guzman clocked in at 10:07.85 to lead Henderson.
VARSITY BOYS
(Top 25): Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 15:20.39; Andrew Morales, Henderson 15:42.13; Emery Crayton, Chapel Hill 15:44.36; Hayden Blake, Nacogdoches 15:47.30; Andrew Greifenkamp, Longview 15:52.99; Brayden Vining, Bullard 15:53.35; Stephen Gaskin, Longview 16:17.46; Adrian Saucedo, Henderson 16:31.69; Alberto Soto, White Oak 16:31.93; Dakota Hinkle, Hawkins 16:32.72; Eric Saurez, Henderson 16:52.21; Jaden Giddings, Spring Hill 16:53.29; Caleb Cox, Sabine 16:53.88; Nick Turner, Longview 16:54.41; Adrian Pinson, White Oak 16:55.75; Nathan Green, White Oak 16:58.23; Kevin Maldonado, Sabine 16:59.07; Brandon Guevara, Henderson 16:59.86; Reagan Hull, Longview 17:01.56; Victor Luna, Nacogdoches 17:06.45; Toby Gwin, Hawkins 17:07.78; Michael Lemmons, All Saints 17:09.17; Xzavier Campa, Chapel Hill 17:10.84; Walker Oliver, Nacogdoches 17:11.38; Brady Meyer, Spring Hill 17:12.68; (Remaining SH runners): Andrew Grooters, 35th, 17:46.62; Zayne Decker, 43rd, 18:22.56; Jace Jones, 54th, 18:49.81; Cole Secord, 63rd, 19:12.72; Connor Secord, 102nd 22:49.96; Gunner Schell, 111th 25.50.78); (Remaining Longview runners): Yonatan Rodriguez, 31st 17:35.66; William Hilton, 32nd 17:37.22; Maciel Rodriguez, 38th 17:56.21; Joel Vermillion, 56th 18:54.32; Frederick Acosta, 66th 19:26.01; Christopher Baker, 69th 19.34.18; (Remaining White Oak runners): Logan Dugger, 42nd 18:18.24.
VARSITY GIRLS
1A-4A
(Top 25): Lizzy Still, White Oak 10:14.83; Blaire Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 10:24.64; Riley Roberts, Bullard 10:39.54; Abby Lobue, White Oak 10:52.25; Hanna Mullins, DeKalb 11:13.10; Ashlee Rodriguez, Henderson 11:14.69; Anabel Orta, Henderson 11:18.39; Mallery Obenoskey, DeKalb 11:21.08; Dayne Trevino, Sabine 11:30.05; Morgan Benge, White Oak 11:30.37; Katelyn Chavez, Chapel Hill 11:32.50; Lilli Bonds, Bullard 11:33.80; Katie Barber, Hawkins 11:34.26; Kylie Adams, Hawkins 11:34.58; Mary Haynes, New Diana 11:35.84; Kipton Travis, Carthage 11:36.17; Lesly Dominguez, Ore City 11:36.44; Emma Logan, Sabine 11:37.07; Ellie Raulston, DeKalb 11:48.58; Ana Morales, Bullard 11:48.85; Aidyn Edney, Spring Hill 11:55.94; Sindi Salazar, Carthage 11:56.33; Emerson Cowart, Bullard 12:02.57; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard 12:04.31; Librada Rogel-Ponce, Carthage 12:04.62; (Remaining Spring Hill runners): Claire Fielder, 47th 12:51.48; Lillian Young, 59th 13:31.13; Jillian Tramel, 71st 15:07.44; Laney Linseisen, 72nd 15:09.92; (Remaining White Oak runners): Abby Quesenberry, 50th 12:59.20;