Spring Hill traveled to play Longview at Lobo Coliseum for the latest chapter of the crosstown showdown at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night, and left its mark on the current East Texas high school volleyball scene with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 non-district road win.
The No. 12 ranked Lady Panthers improved their 2023 season record to 16-3, while the Lady Lobos dropped their year mark to 6-3.
“We did a good job of harnessing that momentum,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said after his team’s win on Tuesday. “I’m really proud of the tough-nose defense that my team is playing right now. It’s hard to score on us, and we’re going to fight you tooth and nail for every point.”
Spring Hill used a 15-1 run to build a 17-6 road team advantage in the opening set. The Panthers received back-to-back scoring serves from Abby Fisher, and a kill and block at the net from Carli Manasse during the stretch to take the commanding lead.
The Panthers then held off a large Longview rally, and received a late kill from Lesley Sanchez to wrap up a 25-20 set one win.
“Being down 10 points and climbing back in the ball game, things just didn’t fall our way,” Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson said. “But, it does show the grit and the grind that they’re putting in every day to continue to be better.”
Sanchez guided Spring Hill with nine kills, two aces and two digs, Manasse produced nine kills and two digs, and Fisher provided 16 digs, four assists and two aces.
The Lady Panthers also benefitted from Tyhia Mack’s 28 assists, 12 digs and six kills, Savannah Irwin’s eight kills and seven digs, Elizabeth Corbitt’s seven kills and six digs, Jovi Spurlock’s nine digs and two aces, and Caylee Lewis’ four kills and two blocks in the victory.
The Lady Lobos looked to bounce back when it earned a 12-4 start to the second set. They received back-to-back scores from Triniti Jackson and Lailah Horton, a kill from DaNaucia Johnson, blocks from Horton, Auburn Sheppard, Jaharia Hunter and Brianna Converse, and a kill from Jackson.
But, Spring Hill stormed back and leaned on four more kills from Sanchez to wrap up another 25-20 set win.
The Lady Panthers then cruised to the finish in a dominant 25-15 third set win. Mack wrapped up the outing with an ace, and an assist that set up Lewis’ game-sealing kill.
Jackson led Longview with eight digs, five kills, two aces and one block in the loss, Converse contributed seven digs, three kills and one block, Johnson produced four kills and one ace, Horton provided three kills and two blocks, Hunter earned three blocks, one kill and one ace, and Fatima Traore added 11 digs.