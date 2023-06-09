Carthage senior Connor Cuff earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Spring Hill, Kilgore and Henderson all picked up superlatives with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Baseball Team for the 2023 season.
Cuff hit .429 for Carthage, adding two home runs, 10 doubles, eight triples, 46 RBI, 32 runs scored and 22 stolen bases.
Other superlatives went to Spring Hill’s Conner Smeltzer and Carthage’s Brooks Brewster (Co-Pitchers of the Year), Spring Hill’s Jax Stovall and Henderson’s Deshawn Jackson (Co-Offensive MVP), Spring Hill’s Josiah Mackey (Defensive MVP), Carthage’s Dillon Davenport (Newcomer of the Year) and Kilgore’s Kolton Hale (Freshman of the Year).
Spring Hill’s coaching staff earned top honors. Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Landon Bartell, Spring Hill; Dillon Henson, Gilmer; Tanner Beets, Kilgore; Todd House, Kilgore; Catcher: Todd Register, Carthage; Joseph Hendrickson, Kilgore; Infield: Travis Collie, Gilmer; Brayden Pate, Gilmer; Grant Burton, Spring Hill; Tate Truman, Kilgore; Braden Smith, Carthage; Outfield: J.J. Pickens, Henderson; Jason Silvey, Kilgore; Travis Allen, Spring Hill; Noah Paddie, Carthage; Cody Adkinson, Center; Utility: Ty Chambers, Carthage; Designated Hitter: Jacob Medford, Henderson.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jayson Jordan, Spring Hill; Cayden Rhodes, Spring Hill; Connor Henson, Center; Kolt Bullard, Kilgore; Landyn Thompson, Gilmer; Catcher: Dylan Griffin, Gilmer; Aiden Butler, Henderson; Infield: T.J. Belin, enter; Kedrin Hinson, Center; Cade Bowman, Gilmer; Trent Thompson, Spring Hill; Watt McFadin, Spring Hill; Outfield: Aron Bell, Gilmer; Carson Tidwell, Spring Hill; Cade Henry, Kilgore; Cale Preston, Carthage; Wilbeth Cruz, Center; Utility: Jake Morris, Center; Designated hitter: Patrick Malone, Carthage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Austin Bonner, Emory Allen, Cayson Wilkins; Carthage: Cade Moore, Matthew Smith; Center: Logan Horton, Lance Wilburn; Gilmer: Harrison Lofton, Klein Lindsey; Henderson: Trace Antunes, River Bogle; Kilgore: Cade Cox, Noah Parrish