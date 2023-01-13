Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff earned Most Valuable Player honors, and the state champion Bulldogs earned six of the league’s seven superlative honors with the release of the District 8-4A Division II All-District Football Team for the 2022 season.
Cuff completed 220 of 357 passes for 4,033 yards, 52 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 114 yards and a TD in leading Carthage to the program’s ninth state championship.
Carthage teammates Deiontae Marry and Viencent Cabada shared Defensive MVP honors, while the Bulldogs’ Kash Courtney earned offensive Newcomer of the Year honors and teammate James Morrow was the league’s top defensive newcomer.
Carthage head coach Scott Suratt was named Coach of the Year, and Rusk’s Aiden McCown was the district’s Offensive MVP.
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Specialists
Alan Rojo, Rusk; Brayden Vining, Bullard; Braxton Parker, Carthage; Christian Campuzano, Van; Justin Petree, Canton; Moar Preston, Center
Utility
Elijah Ward, Rusk; Crew Boaman, Bullard; Zane Schumacher, Carthage; Jose Suarez, Van; Reed Vannorsdel, Canton; Jake Morris, Center
Offense
Quarterback: Cash Cross, Center; Running back: Kam Shaw, Canton; Larandion Dowden, Carthage; Kaden Dixon, Center; Garrett Florey, Van; Tight end: K.D. Bell, Carthage; Receiver: Clifford Douglas, Bullard; Noah Paddie, Carthage; Montrell Hatten, Carthage; Christopher Evans, Center; Brailen Trawick, Rusk; Brayden Bradshaw, Van; Line: Keyston Allison, Carthage; Davion Wallace, Carthage; Johnny Lewis, Carthage; Austin Ellis, Bullard; LaMillican Johnson, Center; Ace Bostick, Van; Kicker: Omar Medrano, Carthage
Defense
Line: Cason Craig, Bullard; Braylin Allison, Carthage; Colt Hodges, Carthage; Amajah Lewis, Carthage; T.J. Davis, Center; David Kennedy, Rusk; Braydon Hullum, Van; Inside linebacker: Klayton Ingram, Carthage; Eric Allen, Center; Beau Barton, Van; Outside linebacker: Logan Smith, Bullard; Canaan Eiland, Canton; Landon Smith, Van; Back: Asa Rodberg, Bullard; Chanceton Prox, Canton; Jekerrian Roquemore, Carthage; Zesmad Williams, Carthage; Ked Harper, Carthage; Christopher Evans, Center; Jakeyvius Polk, Center; Reed Paish, Van; Punter: Carlos Hernandez, Center
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Ayden Barrett, Bullard; Running back: Quasy Warren, Bullard; K.D. Matlock, Carthage; K.J. Edwards, Carthage; Spencer Barnett, Rusk; Tight end: Ricky Smith, Carthage; Colton Grier, Van; Receiver: Jachin Salas, Bullard; Dylan Downey, Brownsboro; Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro; Chanston Prox, Canton; Bradan Manning Carthage; Lance Wilburn, Center; Caden Rowe, Van; Line: Austin Taylor, Bullard; Ryan Magrill, Brownsboro; Johnathan Berry, Canton; Brandon Allison, Carthage; Osvaldo Diaz, Center; Micah Givens, Rusk; Alex Patterson, Rusk; Kepler Multhaup, Van; Kicker: Carlos Hernandez, Center
Line: Beau Martin, Brownsboro; Quentin Schmidt, Canton; K.D. Bell, Carthage; Jacob Dowling, Rusk; Colton Miller, Van; Inside linebacker: Mickey Ray, Bullard; Abel Hudson, Canton; Waihett Emerson, Center; Jermichael Sturns, Rusk; Outside linebacker: Mason Perry, Center; Tra McGee, Center; Back: Steven Kemp, Bullard; Jackson Epperson, Brownsboro; Micah Strickland, Brownsboro; Tedric Pipkins, Carthage; Danijhalon Gibson, Center; Spencer Barnett, Rusk; Canon Rainey, Van; Easton Hinch, Van