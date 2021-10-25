Tatum senior Summer Dancy-Vasquez doesn't know what it's like to lose a district game.
Dancy-Vasquez, the team's defensive leader during another unbeaten run through league play, is this week's East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week after back-to-back solid outings against Arp and West Rusk.
The Lady Eagles are 23-13 overall and 12-0 against District 16-3A competition. They'll close out the regular season at home tonight against Class 5A Hallsville in a non-district match, host Henderson on Friday in a playoff tune-up and then open the Class 3A playoffs next week against either Hughes Springs or Daingerfield.
The 12-0 journey through district play this season gives Tatum a 52-0 record during Dancy-Vasquez's four years as a defensive specialist/libero for the Lady Eagles.
She had nine digs against Arp on Tuesday and 15 against West Rusk on Friday to move her total to 509 digs this season. She has recorded 925 digs the past two seasons.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Oct. 18-23 (nominated by coaches):
Pine Tree's Tatum Cates recorded 43 digs, 17 service points, two aces and a serve receiver rating of 2.1.
Spring Hill's Mia Traylor finished the week with 58 assists, five aces, six kills and 12 digs in wins over Cumberland Academy and Chapel Hill.
New Diana's Taylor Garrett recorded 37 kills, seven digs, five blocks and five aces, and teammate Addison Ridge had 12 aces, 30 kills, 30 assists and 38 digs.
Sabine's Cale Brown recorded 18 blocks, four aces, five service points, 11 kills and seven digs.
Beckville's Avery Morris had 24 kills, eight aces and five digs, Amber Harris 17 kills, 13 digs, five aces and two blocks and Kinsley Rivers 21 kills, 11 digs, five aces and three blocks in back-to-back wins for the Ladycats.
Leverett's Chapel's Gracie Warren served up 10 aces to go along with 22 service points, nine digs, five assists and two kills.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak (3A) is No. 1, Beckville (2A) No. 2 and Carthage (4A) No. 3 with the latest release of Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Rankings.
Other ranked East Texas teams are Bullard at 19 in 4A, Harmony at 12, Atlanta at 18 and Mount Vernon at 25 in 3A, Hawkins 11 in 2A and Lufkin 8 in 5A.
Joining White Oak as top-ranked teams this week are Crawford in 2A, Hereford in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and San Antonio Brandeis in 6A.