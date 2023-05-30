White Oak junior pitcher Larkin Daniels earned unanimous Most Valuable Player honors, and Hughes Springs and New Diana picked up superlatives with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Softball Team for the 2023 season.
Daniels went 26-8 in the pitcher’s circle with a 0.74 earned run average, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .443 with four home runs, 10 doubles and 28 RBI.
Alyssa Baxter of Hughes Springs was named the district’s offensive MVP, and New Diana freshman Taryn Reece was the league’s defensive MVP. Pitcher of the year honors went to Maggie Pate of Hughes Springs. Riley Lowery of Hughes Springs was named the district’s top catcher, and Chloe Green of New Diana was the Newcomer of the Year.
Coach of the Year accolades were shared by Hughes Springs’ Tisha Thompson and White Oak’s Nineveh Blankenship.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Abernathy, New Diana; Isabella Sawyers, Sabine; Catcher: Sasha Graves, White Oak; Abbie Shafer, New Diana; First base: Emily Wallace, White Oak; Shae’Leigh Johnson, Hughes Springs; Second base: Jaidyn Marshall, White Oak; Kiley Stanley, New Dians; Third base: Karlee Moses, Gladewater, Reagan Reece, New Diana; Shortstop: Addison McClanahan, White Oak; Kyrissa Camacho, Sabine; Outfield: Emma McKinney, Hughes Springs; Tristyn Cox, White Oak; Avery Howard, New Diana; Addy Carney, Sabine; Hailey Crews, Hughes Springs; Graycen Sipes, White Oak; Chrishlyn Boyd, Daingerfield; Designated Player: Annie Stonesifer, Hughes Springs; Danielle Manes, New Diana; Flex: Renatta Galvan, Sabine
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Jaycee Satterfield, Daingerfield; Millie Miller, Sabine; Catcher: Bailey Piece, Sabine; First base: Shaylee Stanley, New Diana; Zandie Tyeskie, Gladewater; Second base: Madison Heller, Hughes Springs; Third base: Kenzie Jester, White Oak; Claira Robinson, Hughes Springs; Shortstop: Lexi Betts, Gladewater; Outfield: Sadie Golden, Hughes Springs; Madison Pierce, Sabine; Andee Bridges, White Oak; Ava Smith, New Diana; Designated Player: Kattlin Akers, Sabine.
HONORABLE MENTION
White Oak: Emily Arnold; Hughes Springs: Madilyn Derrick; Sabine: Abbie Abercrombie, Riley Lux, Karsyn Watson; Gladewater: Aminah Gordon, Allayah Gordon, Izzy Mize; New Diana: Payton Abernathy; Daingerfield: Alexis Williams, Destiny Gholston, Alissa Dorough, Sayda Suastegui.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
White Oak: Emily Arnold, Andee Bridges, Tristyn Cox, Larkin Daniels, Grace Heairet, Danica Herrera, Kenzie Jester, Kara Kennedy, Addison McClanahan, Taylor Morgan, Kinnadie Rayson, Graycen Sipes, Emily Wallace; Sabine: Abbie Abercrombie, Bailey Pierce, Karsyn Watson, Kattlin Akers, Landry Griffith, Madisyn Davis, Riley Lux, Kyrissa Camacho, Isabella Sawyers, Amelia Miller, Samaria Austin; Gladewater: Aminah Gordon, Lexi Betts, Zandrea Tyeskie, Bri Willson, Reagan Verner, Izzy Mize, Tatiana Gunter, Karlee Moses; Hughes Springs: Alyssa Baxter, Annie Stonesifer, Claira Robinson, Emma McKinney, Hailey Crews, Hannah Abernathy, Madilyn Derrick, Madison Heller, Maggie Pate, Riley Lowery, Sadie Golden, Shae’Leigh Johnson; Daingerfield: Chrishlyn Boyd, Destiny Gholston, Alexis Williams, Alissa Dorough, Jaycee Satterfield, Makylie Harrison, Annica Green, Sayda Suasgegui, Kaziah Lee.