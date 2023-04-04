White Oak's Larkin Daniels and Marshall's Lauren Minatrea turned in solid performances in games played March 27-April 1, and for their efforts they've been named Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week (Daniels) and Hitter of the Week (Minatrea).
Both honors are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Daniels went 3-0 in the circle for the week, working 15 total innings and giving up three hits while striking out 36, walking two, hitting two and allowing no earned runs.
For the season, the Ladyneck standout is 20-4 in the circle with a 0.64 earned run average, 286 strikeouts and 29 walks in 124.1 innings pitched.
Minatrea had a perfect week at the plate, going 5 for 5 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBI and three runs scored. She also drew a couple of walks.
For the year, she's hitting .500 with four home runs, five triples, nine doubles, 28 RBI and 16 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Delaney Gray worked 13.1 innings in two wins, striking out 30 and allowing no earned runs.
Mount Pleasant's Jordan Batchelor struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on five hits in a win over Texas High.
Harleton's Madison Clark struck out 20 in two games, fanning seven against McLeod and adding 13 punch outs in a 2-hit shutout of James Bowie.
Hawkins' Trinity Hawkins worked 10 innings in two games, tossing a two-hitter and a one-hitter while striking out 24 and allowing no earned runs.
Union Grove's Lainey Ledbetter went eight innings in wins over Carlisle and Ore City, striking out 22, walking three and giving up three runs on three hits.
Grace Community's Malayna Cauley tossed a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. Macie Mathis worked four innings, striking out nine and giving up no earned runs.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Kyndall Witt hit .667 for the week with five RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Jovi Spurlock hit .571 with four stolen bases. Khloe Saxon hit .500 with two RBI, and Aubreigh Whiddon hit .400 with three runs scored and one stolen base.
Marshall's Claire Godwin hit .714 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, and teammate Molly Skinner hit .667 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Mount Pleasant's Morgan Hill went 4 for 5 in two games with two doubles, a triple, a sacrifice, a hit by pitch, five runs and five RBI. Jordan Batchelor had a double, two singles, a walk, five runs scored and three RBI, and Kaylee Silman had a double, two singles, a walk, three runs scored and two RBI.
Henderson's Jacie Boothe went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBI for the week. Teammate Jaci Taylor hit .600 with two doubles and two RBI. McKenna Moon hit .444 with a double and two RBI, and Chloe Ellis hit .400 with four RBI.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels hit .625 with two singles, two doubles, a home run and seven RBI. Teammate Addison McClanahan hit .667 with a double, six RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases. Jaidyn Marshall hit .625 with four RBI and two stolen bases. Emily Wallace hit .500 with a double, triple and three RBI, and Sasha Graves hit. 500 with four RBI and three stolen bases.
West Rusk's Piper Morton hit .800 (4 for 5) in two games with a pair of doubles, a triple, two RBI, four walks and five stolen bases.
Hawkins' Jordyn Warren went 5 for 8 with a triple, a walk, five RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases.
Arps MaKayla Spencer hit .714 for the week with a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Grace Community's Sadie Arriola hit .750 for the week with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBI. Isabel Buchanan hit .875 with two RBI.